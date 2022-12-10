Gujarat Done & Dusted, BJP Turns Attention to 2023 Bengal Panchayat Polls; TMC Rubbishes Pressure

As the Gujarat results trickled in, Bengal BJP went into celebration mode. From ‘mithai’ to ‘dhol nagada’, the party left no stone unturned to mark its historic win on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home turf.

For the BJP’s state unit, the win in Gujarat means the top brass will focus its attention on Bengal now in the run-up to the 2023 panchayat elections to secure another victory.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari upped the suspense in political circles when he said December would see some developments. “We congratulate all our Gujrat colleagues. Under Modi-ji’s leadership, we have celebrated in every way. Now, the dates 12, 14, and 24 are important. Wait and watch."

Kunal Ghosh, TMC spokesperson, was quick to respond to Adhikari’s claim. “The way he is giving dates, if the central agency does something on those days, it will be clear that the BJP directs them."

Ahead of the 2023 polls, BJP state president Sukanto Majumdar will meet Home Minister Amit Shah to apprise him of the law and order situation in Bengal and get guidance. Majumdar had recently said that while the party was happy with Gujarat’s win, a victory in Bengal would complete its winning journey. Adhikari too will meet Shah on December 19 when the Bengal unit will be in Delhi for consultation with senior leaders.

Keeping up the upbeat mood in the party, Bengal general secretary Jagannath Chatterjee told News18: “The mighty organisation of Gujarat paved the way for consecutive victories. Bengal will follow the organisational model of the Gujarat state unit too."

While the Trinamool Congress has denied feeling pressured by the statements of BJP leaders, sources in the party say they are keeping an eye on the saffron party.

