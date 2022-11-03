Voting for the Gujarat Assembly election will take place in two phases, Election Commission announced on Thursday, adding that polling for the first phase will take place on December 1 and for the second phase on December 5.

The counting of votes will take place on December 8, coinciding with that of Himachal Pradesh Assembly election.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar addressed a press conference on the elections in New Delhi and expressed his condolences to the victims of the Morbi bridge collapse, that killed at least 135 people.

➡️Here is full schedule of the upcoming Gujarat Assembly Elections

Issue of notification for Phase I: November 5

Issue of notification for Phase II: November 10

Nomination Begins: November 14 for Phase I and November 17 for Phase II

Nomination Scrutiny: November 15 for Phase I and November 18 for Phase II

Withdrawal of Nomination: November 17 for Phase I and November 21 for Phase II

Voting: December 1 for Phase I and December 5 for Phase II

Counting of Votes: December 8

Gujarat has a 182 member assembly and the BJP had pulled off its sixth consecutive victory winning 99 seats in the last polls, while the Congress put up a spirited fight by bagging 77 seats. In percentage terms, the BJP had polled 49.05 per cent of the valid votes, while Congress had polled 42.97 per cent.

Out of the total constituencies, 142 are general, 17 belong to Scheduled Casts (SC), 23 are Scheduled Tribes (ST).

There will be 4.6 lakh first time voters in the elections this year. There are over 4.9 crore eligible voters in total. EC will set up over 51,000 polling stations for voters. Out of these, 34,276 will be set up in rural areas, while 17,506 will be in urban areas.

