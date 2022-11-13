Gujarat Elections 2022: AAP's CM Face Isudan Gadhvi to Contest from Khambhalia Seat

Aam Aadmi Party’s Gujarat chief ministerial face, Isudan Gadhvi will contest the Assembly elections from Khambhalia seat in his home district of Devbhumi Dwarka, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal announced on Sunday.

“Isudan Gadhvi, who for years raised his voice for farmers, unemployed youth, women, businessmen, will contest election from Jam Khambhalia! Gujarat will get a new and good chief minister from the holy land of Lord Krishna," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

Gadhvi responded to the tweet and said: “The faith you and the people of Gujarat have placed in me, I assure that I will serve the people of Gujarat till my last breath. Jai Jai Garvi Gujarat!"

Gadhvi comes from an agricultural background in Dwarka district’s Pipaliya village and belongs to the OBC community which accounts for 48 per cent of the state’s population. He joined the Aam Aadmi Party in 2021.

The popular former TV journalist was named the party’s chief ministerial candidate on November 4 based on the result of a poll conducted by the AAP. The 40-year-old received as many as 73 per cent votes and was pitted against state party unit chief Gopal Italia, who played a key role in the Patidar community agitation and general secretary Majoj Sorathiya.

Italia welcomed the announcement and gave “advanced congratulations". “The people of Khambhaliya will make the next Chief Minister of Gujarat with such confidence for that I give Isudan Bhai advanced congratulations," he said in a tweet.

The AAP has so far announced the names of 175 candidates for the 182-member Gujarat Assembly. Khambhalia will go to polls along with 88 other seats on December 1 in the first phase of two-phase Gujarat elections.

The second phase of polls will take place on December 5 and the counting of votes will be held on December 8.

