Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Breaks Own Record With Leads in 150+ Seats; Off-Target AAP Dents Congress Vote Share

Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2022 LIVE: Will BJP hold its ground in Gujarat or will the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress stump the country and prove all exit poll predictions wrong? Counting of votes of elections to Gujarat's 182-seat assembly begins today as BJP eyes a seventh term, Congress hopes to improve tally and AAP looks for a debut. Follow News18.com for all election-related LIVE UPDATES

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: December 08, 2022, 10:32 IST

Ahmedabad, India

Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2022 LIVE: Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) numbers shot up in early trends as soon as counting of votes for the Gujarat Assembly polls 2022 began on Thursday morning. While the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is struggling to enter even double digits in terms of seats as per trends, the Congress is behind the BJP but not anywhere close.

Dec 08, 2022 10:32 IST

In Gfx | Early Trends Show Saffron Unfurling Across Gujarat, How Did it Look in 2017?

Dec 08, 2022 10:28 IST

Vadodara City Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leading At 10AM

Constituency No.141 Vadodara City (વડોદરા શહેર) (Baroda) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Central Gujarat region and Vadodara district of Gujarat. Vadodara City is part of Vadodara Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Urban. LIVE Vadodara City election result

Vadodara City Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates
Dec 08, 2022 10:25 IST

A Breath of Fresh Hair: Gujarat's 'Moustache Man' Contesting as an Independent, Vows to Encourage Stache-growing | Read

Curling up his 2.5-feet-long moustache, Himmatnagar’s aptly named “moustache man" Maganbhai Solanki (57) is contesting as an independent candidate in this year’s Gujarat Assembly elections. His big pitch — appeal the government to encourage moustache-growing in the youth. READ MORE

(PTI Photo)
Dec 08, 2022 10:20 IST

Gujarat Elections 2022: CM Bhupendra Patel Leads with Over 23,000 Votes

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel is leading with a total of 23,713 votes in his constituency Ghatlodia, and could likely win with a record margin.

Dec 08, 2022 10:16 IST

LIVE Coverage: BJP Leads in 146 Seats, Congress in 22, AAP in 9 at 10 AM | In Gfx

Dec 08, 2022 10:14 IST

Gujarat Elections 2022 Live: How's the JOSH Gujarat? Asks Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi; BJP Crosses 150-seat Lead

As BJP leads in over 150 seats in trends, BJP leader and Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi took to twitter to share the state’s excitement. “How’s the JOSH Gujarat?" he asked.

Dec 08, 2022 10:04 IST

Padra Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: INC Leading at 10AM

Congress’ Jashpalsinh Mahendrasinh Padhiyar was in the lead in Padra at 10 am. Constituency No.146 Padra (પાદરા) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Central Gujarat region and Vadodara district of Gujarat. READ MORE

Dec 08, 2022 10:00 IST

Gujarat Elections LIVE Updates: AIMIM Leads in Bhuj

AIMIM candidate Sakil Mahamad Sama is in the lead in Bhuj constituency currently.

Dec 08, 2022 09:58 IST

Hot Seat: In Jamnagar North Seat, AAP Leads, BJP's Rivaba Jadeja Trails Third

AAP candidate Karshanbhai Karmur is leading with a total of 4582 votes so far, in Jamnagar North. Congress’ Bipendrasinh Chatursinh Jadeja trailing on second and BJP’s Rivaba Jadeja on the third position. Counting on: ANI

Dec 08, 2022 09:57 IST

Vaghodia Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Independent Dharmendrasinh Ranubha Leading With 5050 Votes

Independent candidate Dharmendrasinh Ranubha Vaghela (Bapu) is leading with 5050 votes, while the Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidate Ashvinbhai Natvarbhai Patel (Kaka) is second with 3567 votes. READ MORE

Dec 08, 2022 09:54 IST

Gujarat Elections 2022: AAP Becoming National Party Today with Votes of People of Gujarat, Says Manish Sisodia

AAP leader and Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Thursday tweeted that AAP is becoming a national party today. In a tweet in Hindi, he said, “Aam Aadmi Party is becoming a national party today with the votes of the people of Gujarat.

“For the first time the politics of education and health is making a mark in national politics. Congratulations to the whole country for this," he said.

AAP is currently leading in eight seats in Gujarat, as per trends.

Dec 08, 2022 09:50 IST

Gujarat Assembly Elections: Trends Show BJP Headed for a Sweeping Victory

Counting of votes for a new assembly in Gujarat got underway Thursday, with early trends pointing to a sweeping victory for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that has not lost an election in the state since 1995.

The BJP was leading in 42 seats, while Congress was ahead in six and the AAP was winning four seats, according to early trends reported by the Election Commission. Television channels, however, reported that BJP was ahead in more than 100 seats, the Congress in about 50 and the AAP was struggling to take its tally into double digits. (PTI)

Dec 08, 2022 09:48 IST

Gujarat Poll Results 2022: State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi Leads from Majura

Harsh Sanghavi is the Home Minister of Gujarat who rose from the ranks as a Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha office-bearer. He is contesting from Majura constituency in Surat district against AAP’s PVS Sarma and Congress’ Balwant Shantilal Jain.

 

Dec 08, 2022 09:46 IST

Gujarat Election LIVE Coverage: Traditional Congress Voters Seem to be Moving Towards AAP | Analysis

Dec 08, 2022 09:43 IST

Gujarat Election Results LIVE: BJP Leads in 137 Seats, Congress Trails Far Behind, AAP Barely in Double-digits

(News18)
Dec 08, 2022 09:34 IST

Gujarat Elections 2022: Celebrations Underway Already in BJP's Gandhinagar Office | In Pics

Celebrations have reportedly already commenced in the Gandhinagar office of the BJP as the party leads in over 130 seats.

(Photo: News18)
Dec 08, 2022 09:32 IST

Gujarat Election Results Live Updates: BJP to Form 'Double Engine' Govt Again, Says Vejalpur Candidate Amit Thaker

BJP to form ‘double engine’ government in Gujarat once again with huge majority, says Vejalpur candidate Amit Thaker, who is currently in the lead.

Dec 08, 2022 09:28 IST

Vaghodia Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes On

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Ashvinbhai Natvarbhai Patel (Kaka) (BJP), Gautamkumar Sampatbhai Solanki (Rajput) (AAP), Mansukhbhai Harjibhai Chauhan (BSP), Satyajitsinh Duleepsinh Gaekwad (INC), Dharmendrasinh Ranubha Vaghela (Bapu) (IND), Madhubhai Babubhai Shrivastav (IND), Nimeshbhai Arunkumar Bendre (Log Party). READ MORE

Dec 08, 2022 09:22 IST

LIVE Coverage: Cong's Jignesh Mevani Trailing in Vadgam Seat

Sitting MLA Jignesh Mevani is the Congress candidate from Vadgam constituency which is reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates. The Dalit leader had won from the seat in Gujarat’s Banaskantha district in 2017 as an Independent candidate. He is up against Manibhai Jethabhai Vaghela of the BJP (in the lead) and AAP’s Dalpat Bhatiya.

Dec 08, 2022 09:19 IST

Gujarat Elections 2022: Isudan Gadhvi Leads in Khambhalia, AAP in Double-digits with Leads in 12 Seats

Aam Aadmi Party’s CM face Isudan Gadhvi is leading from the Khambhalia seat. The party has entered the double-digits as early trends show it leading in 12 constituencies.

Dec 08, 2022 09:15 IST

Viramgam Election Result 2022 LIVE: BJP's Hardik Patel Leads With 6720 Votes After Round 2, Amar Sinh Behind

While AAP’s Amar Sinh was leading with 3130 votes earlier, Hardik Patel was behind 2961. In round 2, Patel is leading again with 6720 votes while Sinh is behind with 6340 votes. READ MORE

Viramgam Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates
Dec 08, 2022 09:11 IST

Gujarat Election Results LIVE: BJP Leads in 138, Congress in 29, AAP in 9

The BJP is leading in 138 seats, while the Congress is leading in 29 seats. The AAP is hurtling towards double-digits now with a lead in nine seats, as per early trends.

Dec 08, 2022 09:07 IST

Gujarat Polls 2022: Hardik Patel Overtakes AAP, in Lead in Viramgam

BJP candidate Hardik Patel is now in the lead in the Viramgam seat, taking over AAP’s candidate, Amarsinh Thakor.

Dec 08, 2022 09:02 IST

Gujarat Assembly Poll Results: Hardik Patel Trailing in Viramgam, AAP in Lead

Aam Aadmi Party’s Amarsinh Anadaji Thakor is in the lead in the Viramgam constituency, while BJP’s Hardik Patel is trailing, as per early trends.

Dec 08, 2022 08:59 IST

Gujarat Polls Hot Seat: Who Will Lead in Morbi?

BJP has fielded Kantibhai Amrutiya from Morbi. Better known as Kanabhai, is a five-time former BJP MLA who was almost forgotten in political circles.

He suddenly came into limelight as videos showed him jumping into the water to rescue the victims when the Morbi bridge collapsed on October 30. It is this heroic act which is believed to have landed him a ticket.

Amrutiya had won from the Morbi seat in 1995, 1998, 2002, 2007 and 2012. In 2017, he lost to Congress candidate Brijesh Merja, who later joined the BJP and won by-election from Morbi to again enter the Assembly.

He is up against AAP’s Pankaj Ransariya and Congress’ Jayanti Jerajbhai Patel.

Early trends have not yet revealed who is leading in the Morbi seat.

(News18)
Dec 08, 2022 08:52 IST

Gujarat Assembly Elections: BJP Will Break Records, Says Guj Minister Purnesh Modi

“BJP will break records. It will get the maximum number of seats and the highest voting percentage. All our candidates will be ahead of their rival candidates by a huge margin. BJP will have a huge victory," said Gujarat Minister and BJP candidate from Surat West, Purnesh Modi.

Dec 08, 2022 08:49 IST

Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2022: BJP Leads in 136 Seats, Congress in 41

BJP is leading in 136 seats while Congress is leading in 41 seats, early trends show. Meanwhile, the AAP is leading in one seat.

Dec 08, 2022 08:45 IST

Gujarat Assembly Polls: AAP Leading in Viramgam Seat

AAP’s Amarsinh Anadaji Thakor is in the lead in Viramgam constituency seat, where BJP’s Hardik Patel is also contesting from.

Dec 08, 2022 08:39 IST

Gujarat Polls 2022: With Blessings of People, We Will Win With Majority, Says Cong's Babuji Thakor

Today, counting of votes is taking place. With the blessings of the people, we will win with the majority: Babuji Thakor, Congress candidate from Mansa constituency

Dec 08, 2022 08:35 IST

Gujarat Election 2022 LIVE Coverage: AAP Leads in Jamjodhpur

AAP has opened its account in Gujarat as early trends report the party’s candidate Hemantbhai Ahir is in the lead in Jamjodhpur constituency.

Dec 08, 2022 08:32 IST

Gujarat Election Results LIVE: AAP Yet to Open Account

While the BJP is leading in 124 seats and Congress in 41, new entrant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is yet to lead in any constituency. EVM counting is set to commence now.
Dec 08, 2022 08:30 IST

Gujarat Elections 2022: BJP Crosses Halfway Mark in Early Trends | Watch

Dec 08, 2022 08:27 IST

Gujarat Poll Counting: BJP Leads in 110 Seats, Congress in 36

Dec 08, 2022 08:26 IST

Gujarat Poll Results 2022: Rivaba Jadeja, BJP's Candidate from Jamnagar North in Lead

Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife and BJP candidate Rivaba is in the lead on the Jamnagar North seat.
Dec 08, 2022 08:23 IST

LIVE Coverage: BJP Leads in 95 Seats, Congress in 31, AAP at 0

BJP has a clear lead so far with a lead in 95 seats. The Congress is leading in 31 seats while new entrant AAP is not yet leading in any constituency.
Dec 08, 2022 08:22 IST

Key Candidates: AAP's CM Candidate Isudan Gadhvi Contesting from Khambhalia

Former TV anchor and journalist, Ishudan Gadhvi is the AAP chief ministerial candidate in Gujarat. He is contesting from Khambhalia in Dwarka district. Gadhvi comes from an agrarian family and in the poll conducted by AAP to decide its CM face, he got around 73% votes. Gandhvi comes from the OBC community. The seat he is contesting on is with the Congress, but the AAP calculates that his OBC credential will help blunt Congress vote share. Gadhvi is contesting against Mulubhai Bera of the BJP and Vikram Arjanbhai Madam of the Congress. [caption id="attachment_6566803" align="alignnone" width="1600"]
(News18)[/caption]
Dec 08, 2022 08:20 IST

Gujarat Election Results: Early Trends Coming in, BJP Leads | Watch

Dec 08, 2022 08:18 IST

Gujarat LIVE Updates: BJP Leads in Ghatlodia, CM Bhupendrabhai Patel's Constituency

Dec 08, 2022 08:16 IST

Gujarat Counting LIVE Updates: BJP Leads in 30 Seats, Congress in 10 | In Gfx

BJP is leading in 30 seats and Congress is leading in 11. Postal ballots are being counted in Gujarat right now.
Dec 08, 2022 08:13 IST

Gujarat Election Results LIVE Coverage: BJP Leads in 17 Seats, Congress Leads in 5

A total of 22 seats are reporting numbers ten minutes into counting. The BJP is in the lead in 17 seats, while the Congress is leading in five seats.
Dec 08, 2022 08:09 IST

Gujarat Results Live Updates: BJP Leads on 8 Seats, Congress on 2

As postal ballot votes are counted in Gujarat, initial numbers are reporting that BJP is leading eight seats while Congress is leading in two.
Dec 08, 2022 08:07 IST

Gujarat LIVE: Counting Rooms Open, Counting Underway | Read

Dec 08, 2022 08:05 IST

Gujarat Election Results LIVE: BJP Leads on 3 Seats, Congress on 1

BJP is leading in three seats, while Congress is leading in one, as per reports.
Dec 08, 2022 08:04 IST

Breaking: Winning Cong MLAs to be Shifted to Jaipur Today Evening

Winning Congress MLAs in Gujarat after the counting today will reportedly be shifted to Jaipur by 8pm to a hotel which will be confirmed by Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, as per party sources.
Dec 08, 2022 08:01 IST

Gujarat Election Results LIVE: Counting of Votes Begins

Counting of votes for the 182-seat Gujarat Assembly elections started at 8 am. The elections were held in two phases on December 1 and December 5.
Dec 08, 2022 07:58 IST

Gujarat Elections 2022: Counting to Begin Shortly

Counting of votes will begin at 8 am with postal ballot votes.
Dec 08, 2022 07:55 IST

Gujarat Polls: Seizures of Cash, Liquor, Freebies Up 28 Times This Election as Compared to Last, Says EC

In the run-up to the Gujarat assembly elections, the seizure of cash, liquor, drugs, precious metals and freebies increased 28 times as compared to the previous polls in the state, the Election Commission of India said after the anti-terrorism squad seized 143 kg drugs valued at Rs 478 crore in Vadodara.
Dec 08, 2022 07:53 IST

Key Candidates: Will Congress' Jignesh Mevani be Able to Retain Vadgam Seat?

Sitting MLA Jignesh Mevani is the Congress candidate from Vadgam constituency which is reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates. The Dalit leader had won from the seat in Gujarat’s Banaskantha district in 2017 as an Independent candidate. A lawyer by profession, Mevani has emerged as a fiery social and political activist as well. This time he faces the challenge of retaining the Muslim and Dalit votebanks in the face of tough competition from AAP. He is up against Manibhai Jethabhai Vaghela of the BJP and AAP's Dalpat Bhatiya. [caption id="attachment_6566665" align="alignnone" width="1600"]
(News18)[/caption]
Dec 08, 2022 07:50 IST

BJP to Set New Record in Gujarat Assembly Polls: Amit Shah Tells News18

BJP will set a new record in Gujarat, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah in an exclusive interview to CNN-News18. Speaking on the BJP’s pitch for development and Hindutva for the polls, Shah said both are its agendas for the polls adding “we have been successful in achieving both." READ MORE
Dec 08, 2022 07:45 IST

Will AAP Get By With a Little Help from Gujarat? How Kejriwal’s Party Can Go National by 2024 | Explained

The Aam Aadmi Party has left no stone unturned in its fiery election campaign in Gujarat, aimed at launching itself as a national party by the next Lok Sabha polls in 2024. While Gujarat may play a crucial role in national convener Arvind Kejriwal’s pan-India ambitions, the party is no stranger to fighting even the toughest fight. READ MORE
Dec 08, 2022 07:42 IST

Gujarat Polls LIVE: Will Get 135-145 Seats, Says BJP's Hardik Patel

"135-145, we are definitely going to form the Government. Do you have any doubts?" says BJP candidate from Viramgam, Hardik Patel when asked how many seats will his party get. The counting of votes for the 182-seat Gujarat Assembly election will start at 8 am today.
Dec 08, 2022 07:40 IST

LIVE Coverage: Strong Rooms at Counting Centres Being Opened

Counting of votes will begin shortly at 8 am. Strong rooms at the 37 counting centres in Gujarat are reportedly being opened now. Postal ballot votes will be counted at 8 am, and EVM counting will start at 8:30 am. Early trends will start trickling in within an hour of counting.
Dec 08, 2022 07:38 IST

Gujarat Results LIVE: People Press 'Lotus' as their Future Safe Under BJP, Says Hardik Patel

"Government being formed on basis of work. No riots/terrorist attacks here in past 20 years. People know BJP met their expectations. They press 'Lotus' as their future will be safe under BJP. It did good governance and strengthened this trust": BJP candidate Hardik Patel.
Dec 08, 2022 07:34 IST

Gujarat Assembly Election Results: When and Where to Watch LIVE Counting of Votes; Full Details Here

Viewers can watch live results on all Network 18 channels and websites to get the latest updates on early trends, reactions from political leaders and the latest counts from the ground from 6 am onwards.
Dec 08, 2022 07:31 IST

Gujarat Election Results LIVE: What's Happening Outside CM Bhupendra Patel's Residence Right Now? Watch

Dec 08, 2022 07:28 IST

Exit Polls Indicate Winds of Change Ran Out of Breath in Gujarat, BJP Sweep Expected | Read

The buzz of “parivartan" (change) about the Gujarat assembly elections that was reverberating in many places outside the state seems to have escaped the voters here, if exit polls are any indication.

Dec 08, 2022 07:25 IST

Gujarat Polls 2022: How the EC is Addressing Urban Voter Apathy

To address the trend of urban apathy across the country, the ECI has directed all chief electoral officers to identify assemblies and polling stations with low voter turnout to ensure targeted awareness interventions to increase voting percentage.
Dec 08, 2022 07:24 IST

Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Urban Apathy Trend in Voters?

Major cities and urban areas of Gujarat have not only recorded a decline in voting percentage as compared to the 2017 polls, but have also voted much less than the state average of 63.3 percent. Decline in Rajkot West is sharp at 10.56 percent, as per the ECI data. There is a conspicuous gap in voting turnout between rural and urban constituencies. The gap of voter turnout is as wide as 34.85 percent, if rural constituency Dediapada in Narmada district with 82.71 percent voter turnout is compared with Gandhidham that recorded 47.86 percent voting. READ MORE
Dec 08, 2022 07:21 IST

Gujarat Assembly Elections: BJP Upbeat Ahead of Counting of Votes

Exit polls have predicted a big majority for the BJP in Gujarat and if these projections are any indication, the saffron party is all set to retain power in the state for the seventh consecutive term and equal Left Front’s feat in West Bengal. For the BJP, a positive result will firm up Narendra Modi’s bid for a third consecutive term as PM in 2024, as per PTI.
Dec 08, 2022 07:20 IST

Gujarat Assembly Poll Results LIVE: Security Deployed at Counting Centres

Dec 08, 2022 07:17 IST

Seaplane Ride in 2017 to Mega Roadshow & 31 Rallies in 2022: How Modi Did the Heavy-Lifting to Woo Gujarat

If it was the seaplane ride in 2017, it was the 50 km-long road show in Ahmedabad this time. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with 31 rallies across the state and several road shows, left nothing to chance to shore up his party’s chances in the Gujarat assembly election. READ MORE [caption id="attachment_6566479" align="alignnone" width="4800"]
(PTI File)[/caption]
Dec 08, 2022 07:12 IST

Three Villages Boycott 2nd Phase of Gujarat Assembly Polls Over Unresolved Water Shortage Issue | Read

At least 5,200 voters from three villages in Mehsana district of Gujarat on Monday boycotted the second and final phase of voting alleging the state government has failed to resolve their long pending issues including water shortage. READ MORE
Dec 08, 2022 07:10 IST

How Can I Find Live Constituency-wise Results Online on Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022? Recap

  News18.com brings you minute-by-minute coverage of the Gujarat Assembly election result 2022 and live constituency-wise results online can be checked here and also on EC website.
Dec 08, 2022 07:07 IST

PM Modi's ‘5G’: The ‘5 Goals’ Scored for BJP in 8 Gujarat Rallies Over Range of Issues | Explained

PM Modi built upon his appeal to the electorate, saying that “Bhupendrabhai (CM Bhupendra Patel) should break the records of victory of Narendrabhai (Narendra Modi)". He stressed on an “overwhelming majority" this time. READ MORE
Dec 08, 2022 07:06 IST

Key Candidates: All Eyes on OBC Leader Alpesh Thakor Contesting from Gandhinagar South

One of the key candidates this year is Alpesh Thakor, who was one of the faces of the anti-BJP stir in Gujarat during the 2017 polls. Thakor joined the BJP in 2019 and is contesting from Gandhinagar South. He had won on the Congress ticket in 2017 but lost his Radhanpur seat in the subsequent bypoll in 2019. He is up against patidar leaders Dolat Patel (AAP) and leader Dr Himanshu V Patel of the Congress. [caption id="attachment_6566449" align="alignnone" width="1600"]
(New18)[/caption]
Dec 08, 2022 07:02 IST

Gujarat Polls 2022 Live: Voter Turnout of 64.33% Recorded This Year | Recap

Gujarat has registered a voter turnout of 64.33 per cent for the recently-concluded elections to 182 Assembly seats, a drop of more than 4 per cent compared to the turnout registered in the 2017 polls.
Dec 08, 2022 06:56 IST

The Fight for Urban Gujarat & How Triangular Contest May Fare for BJP, AAP & Cong | Explained

According to figures from the 2011 census, Gujarat is a highly urbanised state with 43% of its residents residing in urban areas. The Lokniti-CSDS states that 182 assembly seats are divided between 98 rural constituencies and 84 semi-urban or urban constituencies. Rural and urban electoral results in the 2017 assembly elections clearly differed. The Bharatiya Janata Party was dominant in urban regions, but Congress significantly outperformed the saffron party in rural areas, said a report by India Today. READ MORE
Dec 08, 2022 06:55 IST

Gujarat Assembly Elections LIVE: Preparations Underway for Counting of Votes | In Pics

[caption id="attachment_6566443" align="alignnone" width="4800"]
Polling officials monitor strong room through CCTV footage ahead of counting for the Gujarat Assembly elections, in Ahmedabad, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. (PTI Photo)[/caption]
Dec 08, 2022 06:54 IST

Gujarat Results LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Will Start at 8 am | Watch

Dec 08, 2022 06:53 IST

LIVE Coverage: AAP Looks to 'Gujarat Boost' for Its National Ambition

Aiming to breach the BJP’s Gujarat bastion, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) fielded its candidate to contest all 182 assembly seats and carried out a high decibel campaign in the run-up to the polls in Gujarat. During the campaign, the party positioned itself and its national convenor Kejriwal as the sole challenger of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi respectively. The results of the high stakes polls in Modi’s home state will determine whether the AAP could successfully elbow out the Congress as number two in the tally and emerge as the principal challenger of the BJP. (PTI)
Dec 08, 2022 06:50 IST

Gujarat’s Muslim Mandate: Vote of Confidence for ‘Constant’ Congress, ‘Pehle’ AAP or ‘Polarising’ AIMIM? Ground Report

‘Gujarat does not need an Asaduddin, it needs a Gyasuddin’ — the two-time Congress MLA from the Muslim-dominated Dariapur seat in Ahmedabad City, Gyasuddin Shaikh, repeats his viral statement to News18 in the busy lane of his residence on Rahemani street early on Monday morning. READ MORE
Dec 08, 2022 06:49 IST

Hot Seat: Viramgam, Ahmedabad Sees Hardik Patel vs Congress' Lakhabhai Bharwad

The Viramgam seat in Ahmedabad will see an intense battle as patidar leader and BJP candidate Hardik Patel is up against sitting congress MLA Lakhabhai Bharwad. AAP's Kuvarji Thakor and dalit activist Kirit Rathod as an Independent candidate are also in the fray. Bharwad defeated BJP’s Tejashre Patel by over 6,500 votes in the last Assembly elections in 2017. [caption id="attachment_6566437" align="alignnone" width="1600"]
Hardik Patel (News18)[/caption]  
Dec 08, 2022 06:40 IST

Gujarat Poll Results LIVE: Security Arrangements Made outside Counting Centre

Local police is being deployed outside the counting centre campus ahead of the counting. There will also be a tight presence of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) at the counting location and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) outside the counting centre gates. No person or vehicle will be allowed to enter the complex except for officials on duty and specially authorized political representatives. (ANI)
Dec 08, 2022 06:38 IST

Gujarat Assembly Election Results: Preparations Underway at Counting Centres

Ahead of the counting of votes at 8 am, preparations are on at the 37 counting centres in Gujarat. Gujarat Chief Electoral officer P Bharathi said that 182 counting observers, 182 election officers and 494 assistant election officers will be on duty for the counting process.
Dec 08, 2022 06:34 IST

Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: PM Modi Addressed 31 Rallies, Led 3 Massive Roadshows in Mega-campaign blitz

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed over 31 rallies and led three big road shows in Gujarat wrapping up his campaign for the BJP in the assembly polls as the party looks to maintain its uninterrupted winning streak there since 1995 in a triangular contest involving the Congress and the AAP.

A key highlight of Modi’s public outreach was his roadshow in Ahmedabad las week which BJP sources described as the “longest and largest" in the country.

They claimed it covered around 50 kilometres and passed through 13 assembly seats of the city and one in Gandhinagar.

Dec 08, 2022 06:31 IST

‘Why Just Double Engine, Gujarat Needs BJP’s Triple-Engine Sarkar’: Hardik Patel | Exclusive

“Not just at the state or the Centre, even at the grassroots level such as constituencies, voters should repose their faith in the BJP to get benefits of development...The entire Patel community will rally behind the BJP," Hardik Patel tells News18. READ MORE
Dec 08, 2022 06:27 IST

Only 111 Women Made it to Gujarat Assembly Since 1962, Representation Never Crossed 10%: ECI Data

According to the data analysed by News18, in the previous assembly poll in 2017, as many as 13 women were elected to the Gujarat assembly. This number was only two more from the first assembly election in 1962, when 11 made it to the House. READ MORE [caption id="attachment_6566425" align="alignnone" width="605"]
(Source: Election Commission of India)[/caption]
Dec 08, 2022 06:25 IST

Greeting Gujaratis to Standing in Queue: A Glimpse of 'Modest' Modi Voting in Final Phase of State Polls | Read

As he cast his vote for the final phase of the Gujarat assembly polls on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday appealed to people, especially women and young voters to come out and exercise their right to franchise in large numbers. Modi stood in a queue as he voted in the Gandhinagar constituency and after casting his vote, he walked in front of a crowd showing his inked finger and encouraging others to vote. READ MORE

Dec 08, 2022 06:23 IST

Gujarat Poll Results 2022: CM Bhupendra Patel Among Key Candidates, Contesting from Ghatlodia

Incumbent Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendrabhai Patel is contesting from the Ghatlodia constituency against Congress’ Ameeben Yagnik and AAP’s Vijay Patel. Born in Ahmedabad, the 60-year-old is a first-time MLA from the Ghatlodia seat. He had won his maiden seat by a margin of 1,17,000 votes in 2017, the largest margin in that election, defeating Congress candidate Shashikant Patel. It is believed that Bhupendrabhai holds strong influence in the Patidar community. The party has maintained that Bhupendrabhai will continue as Gujarat CM if the party wins the elections. [caption id="attachment_6566419" align="alignnone" width="4800"]
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel with his wife Hetal Patel worships at the Shaktipeeth Ambaji, in Junagadh, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. (PTI Photo)[/caption]
Dec 08, 2022 06:17 IST

Gujarat Polls: Comments That Triggered Controversies and Grabbed Headlines

Strong comments cheered by supporters, slammed by rivals and deemed controversial by others are always headline-makers during poll campaigns and the Gujarat assembly elections were no exception. As people are waiting for the results on Thursday, here is a list of such remarks and the leaders behind them. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma drew criticism from the Congress but was feted by the BJP's Hindutva base after he took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi by likening his new bearded look to that of former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's swipe at his Delhi counterpart and Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal at a public meeting on November 26 also drew criticism. Adityanath called him a "namoona" (a pejorative Hindi slang which translates to 'sample' in English) from Delhi who is a "sympathiser" of terrorists. Kejriwal was quick to seize on the comments and asked voters to elect the BJP if they want "abuses, hooliganism, corruption and ugly politics", but support him if they want schools, hospitals, electricity, water and roads. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge infuriated the BJP with his 'Ravan' barb at Modi. Kharge wondered if the prime minister was "100-headed" like the king of Lanka in Ramayan epic as he asked people to look at his face while voting whether in municipal polls, assembly elections or parliamentary contests. The BJP accused him of "insulting" every Gujarati with his comments and said the people will teach the Congress a lesson. (PTI)
Dec 08, 2022 06:13 IST

Gujarat Polls 2022: Voter Turnout of 64.33% Recorded, Drop of 4% Compared to 2017

Gujarat has registered a voter turnout of 64.33 per cent for the recently-concluded elections to 182 Assembly seats, a drop of more than 4 per cent compared to the turnout registered in the 2017 polls. As per the latest data shared by the Election Commission on Tuesday, the voter turnout for the first phase of elections held on December 1 for 89 seats was 63.31 per cent and 65.30 per cent for the second phase of polling held on December 5 for 93 seats.
Dec 08, 2022 06:11 IST

Counting of Votes to Start at 8 AM for Gujarat Assembly Elections

The counting of votes will start at 8 am with counting of postal ballots and counting of EVM votes will begin at 8.30 am.
Dec 08, 2022 06:11 IST

Gujarat Elections 2022: BJP or AAP or Congress? What Do The Exit Polls Say?

Exit polls for Gujarat had only good news for the BJP as all of them predicted a sweeping victory for the Saffron party in Gujarat in the range of 117-151 seats in the 182-member assembly, while the Congress was predicted to bag seats in the range of 16-51 and AAP was projected to secure anything between two and 13 seats. In Himachal Pradesh, the exit polls projected a range of 24-41 seats for the BJP and 20-40 seats for the Congress. The majority mark is 35 seats. CLICK HERE TO KNOW ALL ABOUT THE EXIT POLL RESULTS While the Aaj Tak-Axis My India predicted 129-151 seats for the BJP, 16-30 seats for the Congress and 9-21 seats for the Aam Aadmi Party, ABP News C-Voter predicted 128-140 seats for the BJP, 31-43 for the Congress and 3-11 for AAP. News 24-Today’s Chanakya also predicted a huge majority for the BJP in Gujarat with its survey stating that the BJP was likely to get 150, Congress 19 and AAP 11. News X-Jan Ki Baat exit poll on Gujarat elections said the BJP was likely to get 117-140 seats, Congress-NCP 34-51, AAP 6-13 and others 1-2.
Republic TV P-MARQ predicted the BJP would bag 128-148 seats, the Congress-NCP 30-42, AAP 2-10 and others 0-3 seats. TV9 Gujarati forecast that the BJP would get 125-130 seats, Congress-NCP 40-50, AAP 3-5 and others 3-7. According to India TV-Matrize exit poll, the BJP was likely to get 112-121, Congress 51-61 and AAP 1-7. Zee News-BARC poll gave the BJP 110-125, 45-60 to the Congress and 1-5 to AAP.
Dec 08, 2022 06:11 IST

Gujarat Assembly Elections Result: Early Trends to Emerge Within an Hour after Counting Begins

The early trends are likely to emerge within an hour or so after ECI begins counting.
Dec 08, 2022 06:09 IST

Gujarat Election Results: What Were the 2017 Results?

In the 2017 Assembly polls, BJP won 99 seats and Congress 77 seats, while two seats went to BTP, one to NCP, and three to independents. 
Dec 08, 2022 06:08 IST

Read | When Cong Was King in Gujarat: Here's A Record of The Grand Old Party That The BJP Is Yet to Break

The Congress won the Gujarat polls of 1985 with 149 seats and 55.55 per cent vote share. It continues to be a record in the state, and even the Bharatiya Janata Party, which has been in power for nearly three decades now, has not matched it, Election Commission data analysed by News18 shows. The Congress is the only party that has bagged 140 or more seats in the state thrice. It won the 1980 polls with 141 seats and the 1972 elections with 140. READ MORE
Dec 08, 2022 06:06 IST

In Pics | Preparations Underway for Counting of Votes in Gujarat

Ahmedabad: VVPAT being sealed to be transported to the strong room after the conclusion of the 2nd phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections, in Ahmedabad, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Dec 07, 2022 23:25 IST

In Gujarat, Three’s Always A Crowd: The Either BJP or Congress Mandate Over The Years | Data Analysis

With 182 candidates in the fray, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has entered the Gujarat election arena all guns blazing. However, it is among those states in India where a third front has never flourished and the battle has always been between the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), except in 1990, when the Janata Dal emerged as the single largest party, the Election Commission data analysed by News18 shows.

Between 1962 and 1985, the Congress emerged as the single largest party in the state. It got a clear majority throughout, except in 1975. The BJP came into picture in 1980 and within the next 15 years, it became the single largest party and holds that position till date.

The data since the 1962 elections shows the state gave a clear mandate to a single party, except in 1990 and 1975. However, other political parties, apart from the BJP and Congress, have also attempted to stake claim to the state. But they couldn’t succeed. READ MORE

Dec 07, 2022 23:23 IST

Gujarat Election 2022 Result LIVE: Who are The Prominent Contenders in Gujarat Assemble Poll?

Among the prominent contendors in the Gujarat Assemble elections are Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel who is of the BJP, Patidar leader Hardik Patel, Alpesh Thakor, Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani, AAP's CM face Isudan Gadhvi, former BJP minister Parshottam Solanki, Kunwarji Bavaliya, Kantilal Amrutiya, who is called as Morbi "hero", Rivaba Jadeja from BJP who is wife of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, and Congress's Paresh Dhanani.
Dec 07, 2022 23:22 IST

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 in Numbers:

How Can I Find Live Constituency-wise Results Online on Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022?

News18.com brings you minute-by-minute coverage of the Gujarat Assembly election result 2022 and live constituency-wise results online can be checked here and also on EC website.
Dec 07, 2022 23:20 IST

Gujarat Poll Result LIVE: How I Can Compare the Gujarat Election Results 2022 Previous Election Results in 2017

For this year's Gujarat election results 2022 data track News18.com and to compare it with the previous election result of 2017 by clicking here.
Dec 07, 2022 23:19 IST

Gujarat Election Counting of Votes: Where Can You Watch LIVE TV Coverage of Gujarat Election Result 2022?

Network18 channels will be bringing viewers LIVE coverage of the Gujarat Assembly election results from 6 am onwards on Thursday, December 8.
Dec 07, 2022 23:17 IST

Gujarat Polls 2022: How Can You check the Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022 Online?

Latest news and updates on Gujarat Assembly election results 2022 will be available on all Network 18 channels and websites from 6 am onwards on Thursday, December 8. Early trends, reactions from political leaders, latest counts, ground reports, and analyses can be found on News18.com.
Dec 07, 2022 23:11 IST

Gujarat Poll Results: Fate of Key Candidates Including CM Bhupendra Patel, Isudan Gadhvi, Hardik Patel to be Decided

Voting for the high-octane Gujarat polls took place in two phases on December 1 and December 5 for a total of 182 Assembly seats. There are 1,621 candidates in the fray. Some key candidates include Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi, youth leaders Hardik Patel, Jignesh Mevani and Alpesh Thakor, cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s Wife Rivaba and more. A total 70 political outfits and 624 independents were in the fray. Apart from the main rivals BJP, Congress and AAP, 101 candidates from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and 26 from Bharatiya Tribal party (BTP) also contested.
Dec 07, 2022 23:11 IST

Gujarat Polls: Where Will Counting Take Place?

The counting of votes will start at 8 am on Thursday at 37 counting centres covering the 182 Assembly seats, Chief Electoral Officer P Bharathi said. There will be three centres in Ahmedabad, two in Surat and Anand, and one in each of the remaining 30 districts.
Dec 07, 2022 23:10 IST

Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2022: Counting of Votes to Start at 8 AM

The counting of votes for the 2022 Legislative Assembly election in Gujarat will take place on Thursday, December 8, concluding the high-voltage three-cornered fight between the BJP, Congress and AAP. The counting of votes will start at 8 am with counting of postal ballots and counting of EVM votes will begin at 8.30 am.
Dec 07, 2022 23:08 IST

Gujarat Poll 2022: What Was the Final Voter Turnout of Gujarat Election?

As per the latest data shared by the Election Commission on Tuesday, the voter turnout for the first phase of elections held on December 1 for 89 seats was 63.31 per cent and 65.30 per cent for the second phase of polling held on December 5 for 93 seats. The average turnout for all the 182 seats spread across 33 districts was 64.33 per cent, a drop of 4.08 per cent in comparison to the 2017 Assembly polls when Gujarat had registered 68.41 per cent voting.
Dec 07, 2022 23:08 IST

Gujarat Election Result: Will AAP or Congress Budge BJP in Modi's Home Turf? Counting of Votes in High-stakes Poll Today

The result of months of preparations, hundreds of rallies, tons of campaigns and endless attempts to woo the voters will finally be out today as counting of votes for the two-phased Gujarat Assembly election 2022 is set to take place, with the incumbent and confident Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), its oldest rival Congress and the new-entrant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) the top parties in the fray. The counting of votes will begin shortly for the Gujarat Assembly election 2022, the first phase polling of which took place on December 1, while the second phase was on December 5. Elections for the Himachal Pradesh assembly took place on November 12 and counting of votes for that, too, is taking place today. Gujarat registered a combined voter turnout of 64.33 per cent in both phases this time, a drop of more than 4 per cent compared to the turnout registered in the 2017 assembly polls.

Read more

The result for the Gujarat Assembly election 2022 will be out today, with the Congress and the new-entrant AAP aiming make a mark on a turf where the BJP has a stronghold.

The counting of votes began at 8 am for the Gujarat Legislative Assembly election 2022, the first phase polling of which took place on December 1, while the second phase was on December 5. Elections for the Himachal Pradesh assembly took place on November 12 and counting of votes for that, too, is taking place today.

But the Saffron party has little to prove today and is looking forward to a comfortable return to a seventh term in Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home turf, as exit polls have projected a clean sweep.

Gujarat registered a combined voter turnout of 64.33 per cent in both phases this time, a drop of more than 4 per cent compared to the turnout registered in the 2017 assembly polls.

The state has 182 assembly seats, which makes 92 the simple majority mark that a party needs to secure to form government.

As per the latest data shared by the Election Commission on Tuesday, the voter turnout for the first phase of elections held on December 1 for 89 seats was 63.31 per cent and 65.30 per cent for the second phase of polling held on December 5 for 93 seats.

The average turnout for all the 182 seats spread across 33 districts was 64.33 per cent, a drop of 4.08 per cent in comparison to the 2017 Assembly polls when Gujarat had registered 68.41 per cent voting.

What do The Exit Polls Say:

Exit polls for Gujarat had only good news for the BJP as all of them predicted a sweeping victory for the Saffron party in Gujarat in the range of 117-151 seats in the 182-member assembly, while the Congress was predicted to bag seats in the range of 16-51 and AAP was projected to secure anything between two and 13 seats.

In Himachal Pradesh, the exit polls projected a range of 24-41 seats for the BJP and 20-40 seats for the Congress. The majority mark is 35 seats.

While the Aaj Tak-Axis My India predicted 129-151 seats for the BJP, 16-30 seats for the Congress and 9-21 seats for the Aam Aadmi Party, ABP News C-Voter predicted 128-140 seats for the BJP, 31-43 for the Congress and 3-11 for AAP.

News 24-Today’s Chanakya also predicted a huge majority for the BJP in Gujarat with its survey stating that the BJP was likely to get 150, Congress 19 and AAP 11.

News X-Jan Ki Baat exit poll on Gujarat elections said the BJP was likely to get 117-140 seats, Congress-NCP 34-51, AAP 6-13 and others 1-2.

Republic TV P-MARQ predicted the BJP would bag 128-148 seats, the Congress-NCP 30-42, AAP 2-10 and others 0-3 seats. TV9 Gujarati forecast that the BJP would get 125-130 seats, Congress-NCP 40-50, AAP 3-5 and others 3-7.

According to India TV-Matrize exit poll, the BJP was likely to get 112-121, Congress 51-61 and AAP 1-7. Zee News-BARC poll gave the BJP 110-125, 45-60 to the Congress and 1-5 to AAP.

