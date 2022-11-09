Home » News » Politics » Gujarat Elections: Former CM Vijay Rupani, Ex-Dy CM Nitin Patel to Not Contest Polls

Gujarat Elections: Former CM Vijay Rupani, Ex-Dy CM Nitin Patel to Not Contest Polls

Former deputy CM Patel, in a hand written letter sent to Gujarat BJP president C R Paatil, said he should not be considered for ticket from Mehsana as he has decided not to contest the December elections

Advertisement

By: News Desk

Edited By: Pritha Mallick

News18.com

Last Updated: November 09, 2022, 20:51 IST

New Delhi, India

File image of New elected Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy CM Nitin Patel. (Image: PTI)
File image of New elected Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy CM Nitin Patel. (Image: PTI)

Former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani and ex deputy chief minister Nitin Patel on Wednesday announced they would not contest the Gujarat Assembly elections.

“I worked as Chief Minister for five years with everyone’s cooperation. In these polls, responsibility should be given to new workers. I won’t contest the poll. I sent a letter to seniors and conveyed it to Delhi. We will work to make chosen candidate win," Rupani was quoted as saying by ANI.

Rupani (66), a sitting MLA, was the chief minister from August 2016 to September 2021.

Advertisement

Former deputy CM Patel, in a hand written letter sent to Gujarat BJP president C R Paatil, said he should not be considered for ticket from Mehsana, his current Assembly seat, as he has decided not to contest the December elections.

RELATED NEWS

The announcement came as the central election committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), also comprising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party president J P Nadda, was scheduled to meet today to finalise the list of candidates.

The BJP aims to finalise all 182 candidates during the meeting and announce their names in the next few days, sources had told PTI news agency.

With an eye on poll victory for a seventh consecutive time in Gujarat, reports suggested that the saffron party is looking at “new energy" into the organisation and was considering dropping senior party leaders from the list of candidates.

Senior BJP MLA Bhupendrasinh Chudasama also announced he won’t be contesting in the upcoming state elections. “I will not fight Assembly elections and have expressed it to senior leader of party. I have decided other workers should get the opportunity. I’ve fought the elections nine times till now. I express my gratitude to the party," he said.

The elections will be held in two phases in Gujarat on December 1 and 5.

Read all the Latest Politics News here

Follow us on

first published: November 09, 2022, 19:55 IST
last updated: November 09, 2022, 20:51 IST

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+46PHOTOS

Deepika Padukone, Nora Fatehi, Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Sunny Leone Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About

+10PHOTOS

Priyanka Chopra, Radhika Apte, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha Among Actresses Slaying Chic Pantsuits, See Their Stunning Pictures