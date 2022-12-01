Home / News / Elections / LIVE: Voting Underway for Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, 18.95% Voter Turnout Till 11 am; PM Addresses Rally
Live now

LIVE: Voting Underway for Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, 18.95% Voter Turnout Till 11 am; PM Addresses Rally

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Out of the 89 seats going to polls in the first phase, the BJP won 48 in the 2017 election, the Congress had won 40, while one seat was bagged by an independent candidate

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: December 01, 2022, 11:58 IST

New Delhi, India

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: 18.95% voter turnout was recorded until 11 am in the first phase of the Gujarat polls. Earlier, 4.2 per cent voter turnout was recorded until 9 am. Several BJP bigwigs including Union Ministers cast their votes even as campaigning for phase 2 continues. CM Bhupendra Patel and Amit Shah held roadshows while Prime Minister Modi addressed a rally in Kalol. Read More

Dec 01, 2022 11:55 IST

Gujarat Election 2022 Phase 1 LIVE Updates: 18.95% Voter Turnout Recorded till 11 am

18.95% voter turnout was recorded until 11 am in the first phase of the Gujarat polls.

Dec 01, 2022 11:50 IST

Gujarat: Union Minister Darshana Jardosh Casts Vote in Surat

Union minister Darshana Jardosh cast her vote in Surat. “People are voting for double-engine govt in the state. People from every community have been voting and we’ll be forming govt with an absolute majority," she was quoted as saying by ANI.

Dec 01, 2022 11:41 IST

Gujarat Elections Live: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Interacts with Villagers Before Casting Vote

“People of my village (Hanol) have always believed in the politics of development. I see that the trust of the people of Gujarat has increased in BJP. This time we will break our record & will create a new record," said Union Health Minister and BJP leader Mansukh Mandaviya to ANI.

Dec 01, 2022 11:27 IST

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: PM Modi Addressing Rally in Kalol

Prime Minister Modi addressed a rally in Gujarat’s Kalol as he campaigned for phase 2 of the assembly elections on December 5.

Dec 01, 2022 11:24 IST

Gujarat Election 2022 Live: : 'Moustache Man' Maganbhai Solanki, Contesting as Independent, Wants Govt to Encourage Youth to Grow Moustache

“Moochein ho to inki jaisi, warna na ho," says a voter quoting a dialogue from the famous Bollywood film ‘Sharaabi’ while pointing out at a man curling up his 2.5-feet-long moustache and seeking votes from traders at a market in Himmatnagar.

Meet Maganbhai Solanki (57), the man proud of his gunslinger moustache who is contesting as an independent candidate from the Himmatnagar seat in Sabarkantha district, which is currently with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Voting will be held in the seat on December 5 during the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections.

Solanki, who retired from the Army as honorary Lieutenant in 2012, says he loves contesting elections and has been doing so since the 2017 Gujarat Assembly polls.

“I was then a candidate of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). I lost but did not give up. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, I contested as an independent. This time also I am contesting as an independent," he told PTI.

Solanki claims he served at different frontiers from the west, east to the north, and says his moustache garners attention wherever he goes during the campaigning.

“When I was in the Army, my moustache used to attract attention as senior officers always admired it. When I am contesting elections, people get amused seeing my moustache. Children come out and try to touch it, while youngsters ask for tips on how to grow such a moustache," he said.

He said if elected, he would appeal to the government of Gujarat to bring in a law to encourage the youth to grow moustache and will also raise the issues pertaining to the ex-service personnel. (PTI)

Dec 01, 2022 11:18 IST

Gujarat Polls 2022: Erstwhile Royal Family of Rajkot Votes | In Pics

Mandhatasinh Jadej Thakor Saheb and Kadambari Devi, members of the erstwhile royal family in Rajkot, cast their votes today in the first phase of the Gujarat polls.

Dec 01, 2022 11:04 IST

Gujarat Election 2022 Phase 1 LIVE Updates: Guj Assembly Speaker Nimaben Acharya Casts Vote in Bhuj

Dec 01, 2022 10:56 IST

Gujarat Election 2022 Phase 1 LIVE Updates: Amit Shah's Appeal to Voters in Gujarati

In a tweet in Gujarati, Home Minister Amit Shah said, “In the last two decades, Gujarat became synonymous with development and peace, which every Indian is proud of. But this has become possible because of the strong government elected by the people of Gujarat."

“I appeal to the voters of the first phase to vote with unprecedented enthusiasm and in large numbers to continue this journey of development."

Dec 01, 2022 10:49 IST

Gujarat Assembly Polls: PM Modi to Hold More Than 30-km-long Roadshow in Ahmedabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday lead a more than 30-km-long roadshow in Ahmedabad city, where polling will be held in the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections.

Voting is underway on Thursday for the first phase of elections in 89 seats of Saurashtra and south Gujarat regions, while the polling in the remaining 93 seats including 16 of Ahmedabad city will take place on December 5. (PTI)

Dec 01, 2022 10:34 IST

Gujarat Election 2022 Live: In Special Tribal Booth, Gujarat's 'Mini-Africa' Set To Cast Vote For The First Time | Read

Out of over 4 crore registered voters in Gujarat, the Siddi community of Jambur, that originates from the Africa will be voting in their own tribal booth for the first time this year.

In videos shared online, the voters from Jambur village, decked in their tribal attires, were seen celebrating an opportunity to exercise their right to vote. READ MORE

Dec 01, 2022 10:28 IST

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: CM Bhupendra Patel Holds Roadshow in Mehsana

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel held a roadshow in Mehsana which will be voting in the second phase of the elections to be held on December 5.

Dec 01, 2022 10:17 IST

Gujarat Polls Live: CMs Were Changed, So They Can Feel Anti-incumbency, Says Mumtaz Patel

We are advocating a change. Chief Ministers were changed, so they can feel anti-incumbency. There is a neck-to-neck fight here (Ankleshwar), says Mumtaz Patel, late senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel’s daughter.

Dec 01, 2022 10:06 IST

Gujarat Polls: With Congress, Party Matter Different from Family Matter, Says Ravindra Jadeja's Father

“I’m with Congress. Party matter different from family matter. We should stay with our party, been with them for years. He knows it’s a party matter, no family problem": Anirudhsinh Jadeja, cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s father to ANI.

Dec 01, 2022 09:55 IST

Gujarat Elections 2022: 4.92 % Voter Turnout Recorded Till 9 AM

4.92% voter turnout was recorded till 9 am in the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections on Thursday.

Dec 01, 2022 09:53 IST

From Narmada Water to Dairy, A Look at 5 Pillars of Modi's ‘Gujarat Model' That Make PM Invincible on Home Turf

The BJP’s 27-year-long reign in Gujarat and eight years after Narendra Modi shifted to Delhi as prime minister after helming the state as chief minister for 13 years, the Modi factor remains invincible in the PM’s home state even in the present elections.

As the state votes in Phase 1 on Thursday, News18 spoke to senior BJP and government functionaries to understand the five pillars of Modi’s ‘Gujarat model’ that keep him popular in the state till date, making him the BJP’s biggest vote-catcher. These long-standing benefits to people are Narmada water reaching people in villages, peace and security for two decades, the education infrastructure leading to a high literacy rate, support for dairy sector, and a high-quality tourism circuit. READ MORE

Dec 01, 2022 09:47 IST

People Have Trust in BJP: Guj Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai

Gujarat has been progressing and the people of the state have decided to vote for the BJP. People have trust in BJP and there’ll be development further in the state. BJP will form the government in the state: Gujarat Finance minister Kanubhai Desai as quoted by ANI.

Dec 01, 2022 09:42 IST

Gujarat Polls Report: 'How to Celebrate Democracy Should be Learnt From People of Surat' | Watch

Dec 01, 2022 09:41 IST

Gujarat Assembly Elections Phase 1: Rahul Gandhi Appeals to People to Vote 'In Large Numbers'

In a tweet in Hindi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appealed to people to vote in the first phase of Gujarat elections. “There is an appeal to all the brothers and sisters of Gujarat, vote… for employment, cheap gas cylinder, for loan waiver of farmers," he said.

“For the progressive future of Gujarat, vote in large numbers and make this festival of democracy a success."

Dec 01, 2022 09:39 IST

Gujarat Polls: 100-year-old in Umargam Casts Her Vote | In Pics

100-year-old Kamuben Lalabhai Patel cast her vote in Umargam on Thursday.

Dec 01, 2022 09:01 IST

Gujarat Polls: Owaisi’s AIMIM Fighting for Political Empowerment of Muslims, Dalits in Maiden Turn

Hyderabad-based All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is contesting in the state for the first time and the party’s president, Asaduddin Owaisi, has been campaigning over the past 25 days.

Talking about the response so far, AIMIM’s national spokesperson Waris Pathan told News18: “We are contesting the Gujarat Vidhan Sabha elections for the first time. We are contesting from only 13 seats. Earlier, we contested the civic body elections a year ago, where 23 of our corporators got elected. We have a presence here." READ MORE

Dec 01, 2022 08:55 IST

Gujarat Elections 2022: Ex-CM Vijay Rupani Casts Vote, Says Confident that BJP Will Win

Ahead of casting his vote, former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani said, “I appeal to people to cast their votes. Voting is necessary to safeguard democracy. I am confident that BJP is going to form the government in Gujarat for the seventh time. People have love and respect for PM Modi, they won’t go anywhere else."

Dec 01, 2022 08:45 IST

Watch | Congress MLA Paresh Dhanani Goes to Vote With Gas Cylinder on Bicycle to Underscore High Fuel Price Issue

Dec 01, 2022 08:42 IST

Gujarat Elections: First Phase Polling On; BJP, Cong, AAP to Fight It Out in Triangular Contest

The state, which has traditionally witnessed a bipolar contest between the ruling BJP and Congress, has a third player this time in the form of Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which has fielded candidates on 181 out of total of 182 seats in the assembly.

Among notable candidates in the first phase is AAP’s chief ministerial face Isudan Gadhvi, who is contesting from Khambhalia in Devbhumi Dwarka district. Former Gujarat minister Parshottam Solanki, six-time MLA Kunwarji Bavaliya, Morbi ‘hero’ Kantilal Amrutiya, cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s wife Rivaba, and Gujarat AAP president Gopal Italia are also in the fray. READ MORE

Dec 01, 2022 08:37 IST

'People Have Taken Resolve to Remove BJP': Cong's Arjun Modhwadia

“People have taken resolve to remove BJP. BJP knows about this that’s why they changed the cabinet, including CM, a year ago. There were corruption allegations against them. New Government is running just like that. So people are in mood for change," said Arjun Modhwadia of Congress.

Dec 01, 2022 08:26 IST

Gujarat Polls: In Battle for Jamnagar North, No Differences in Family, Says Rivaba Jadeja

BJP’s candidate for the Jamnagar North seat, Rivaba Jadeja is going up against sister-in-law Naynaba Jadeja and father-in-law Anirudhsinh Jadeja who are campaigning for the Congress.

As speculations were rife regarding differences in the Jadeja family, Rivaba told reporters, “This is not the first time that two members of a family are associated with two different ideologies."

“The appeal that my father-in-law is doing in the video, they are not doing it as my father-in-law, or my sister-in-law, but as the workers of another party. They have certain ideologies as workers of another party. There is nothing wrong with it. They are working for their own party and I am working for my own. There is no possibility of differences between us, there is only a difference in ideology," Rivaba said.

Dec 01, 2022 08:21 IST

Gujarat Assembly Elections Live News: Voting Underway in Morbi | In Pics

People in disaster-hit Morbi lined up to cast their votes on Thursday. The BJP has fielded Kantilal Amrutiya, who replaced sitting MLA and Cabinet Minister Brijesh Merja, and is known for aiding in the Morbi disaster of 1979. He is up against Congress’ Jayantilal Jerajbhai Patel and AAP’s Pankaj Ransariya.

Dec 01, 2022 08:16 IST

'I Have Full Trust In My Voters': Rivaba Jadeja Casts Her Vote

BJP’s candidate from Jamnagar North cast her vote on Thursday. “I have full trust in my voters,’ she told reporters.

Dec 01, 2022 08:14 IST

Watch | Gujarat Cabinet Minister Purnesh Modi in Surat to Cast His Vote

Dec 01, 2022 08:13 IST

Dec 01, 2022 08:09 IST

Gujarat Assembly Polls: People Queue Up to Cast Votes in Bharuch

People queued up to cast their votes at polling booths at Piraman School in the Ankleshwar Assembly constituency in Bharuch. (ANI)

Dec 01, 2022 08:09 IST

Gujarat Assembly Polls: People Queue Up to Cast Votes in Bharuch

Dec 01, 2022 08:00 IST

Voting Begins for 89 Seats in 1st Phase of Gujarat Assembly Elections

Dec 01, 2022 07:53 IST

Gujarat Polls: Exercise Franchise in Record Numbers, PM Modi Tells First Time Guj Voters

Dec 01, 2022 07:52 IST

Gujarat Phase 1 Polls: Unhappy, Many Complaints but BJP it is for Many Voters in Gujarat

Issues of price rice, complaints about the rising cost of edible oil and cooking gas cylinders are brought up in virtually every conversation. Unemployment crops up often with many voters of the view that the government is not doing enough in the education and health sectors. However, many of them continue to repose faith in the BJP, which has been in power uninterrupted since 1998. The ideological and cultural agenda of the party is a big plus cited by them. READ MORE
Dec 01, 2022 07:49 IST

Mock Polling Underway in Morbi, Voting Starts Soon

Dec 01, 2022 07:46 IST

Gujarat Assembly Elections: BJP's Vansda Candidate Piyush Patel Attacked, Injured Last Night

BJP candidate Piyush Patel from Vansda constituency was attacked late last night ahead of the 1st phase of polls in the state by unidentified assailants. Patel reportedly sustained injuries and has lodged a complaint with the police. A probe to identify the attackers is on.
Dec 01, 2022 07:41 IST

'Set a New Record': CEC Rajiv Kumar To Gujarat Voters

Dec 01, 2022 07:40 IST

Gujarat Polls: Morbi Key Constituency After Bridge Collapse. Who are the Key Candidates?

Morbi became a talking point following the tragic incident recently in which a suspension bridge fell into the river claiming the lives of over 130 people. The BJP has fielded Kantilal Amrutiya, who replaced sitting MLA and Cabinet Minister Brijesh Merja, and is known for aiding in the Morbi disaster of 1979. He is up against Congress' Jayantilal Jerajbhai Patel and AAP's Pankaj Ransariya. Opposition parties raised Morbi as a major issue while campaigning. However, historically, the BJP has won the Morbi Assembly seat in 1995, 1998, 2002, 2007 and 2012 before Amrutiya lost to Merja, who was on a Congress ticket in 2017. Merja had joined BJP later and won the bypolls from Morbi again, as per ANI. The BJP replaced Merja with Amrutiya in 2022 in view of the Morbi tragedy.
Dec 01, 2022 07:31 IST

Breaking: BJP Candidate Piyush Patel Attacked Late Last Night in Vansda, Gujarat | Watch

Dec 01, 2022 07:28 IST

'Conspiracy': Bull Enters Congress Rally in Gujarat During Ashok Gehlot's Speech, Party Blames BJP

Ahead of Gujarat assembly elections next month, Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot was addressing a rally in Mehsana, which was disrupted when a bull entered the gathering. Soon after the incident, Gehlot tried to pacify the people present, and blamed the BJP saying it often attempts to disrupt Congress rallies by leaving a cow or a bull around. READ MORE
Dec 01, 2022 07:18 IST

Ahead of 1st Phase Polls, Nadda, Rajnath Target Congress for 'Abusive' Words Against PM

BJP on Wednesday intensified its attack on the Congress over its president Mallikarjun Kharge's 'Ravan' jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said people will give a befitting reply to the opposition party. During a roadshow here, BJP president J P Nadda said Kharge's barb and another Congress leader Madhusudan Mistry's 'aukat' remark at Modi expose the party's mindset and betray its frustration as the party stands nowhere while the BJP is getting one-sided support across the state. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told reporters that the people of Gujarat will give a befitting reply to those using abusive words for the prime minister who, he asserted, is Gujarat's "honour and pride".
Dec 01, 2022 07:14 IST

Gujarat Assembly Elections: Election Officials Conduct Mock Poll at Polling Booths in Bharuch School

Election officials conducted a mock poll at polling booths numbers 175 to 178, Piraman school in Bharuch on Thursday morning.
Dec 01, 2022 07:08 IST

BJP to Set New Record in Gujarat Assembly Polls: Amit Shah Tells News18

Expressing confidence in BJP's victory in the run-up to the two-phase Gujarat polls on December 1 and 5, Shah said "the sea of people will tell the entire story of who is going to win". READ MORE
Dec 01, 2022 07:07 IST

Watch | Voters of Jambur, Gujarat's Mini-African Village, Celebrate First-time Tribal Booth

Dec 01, 2022 07:05 IST

Vote as Much as Possible: Rivaba Jadeja, BJP Jamnagar North Candidate

"Today is a very important day. The hard work of all BJP candidates is going to pay off. I request people to vote as much as possible," said Rivaba Jadeja, BJP's Jamnagar North candidate as quoted by ANI.
Dec 01, 2022 07:04 IST

Record Voting in Gujarat Expected, Says Chief Election Commissioner

CEC Rajiv Kumar expects record voting in Gujarat Assembly Election. 2.39 crore voters are eligible to vote in the first phase of elections today.
Dec 01, 2022 07:03 IST

Gujarat Elections: PM Modi to Lead Country's Longest Roadshow at 50 km Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead a 50 km roadshow in Ahmedabad on Thursday evening as part of the final lap of BJP’s campaign in Gujarat, the Times of India said. Billed as the country’s longest city roadshow, the PM’s march will begin at Naroda Gaam and culminate in Chandkheda around 9. 45pm, crossing along the way neighbourhoods in each of the assembly constituencies within municipal limits.
Dec 01, 2022 07:00 IST

Cong Urges EC to Take Action Against Channels Allegedly Airing Opinion Polls Ahead of Voting in Gujarat

The Congress has urged the Election Commission to take strict action against the alleged airing of "sponsored" opinion polls on the Gujarat assembly election ahead of voting in the first phase on Thursday and claimed it was a brazen attempt to influence the electorate. A delegation of Congress leaders led by AICC legal cell head Vivek Tankha met the Election Commission and apprised the poll body of the "violations by media". The opposition party urged the EC to take action against news channels violating directions issued by it in respect of programmes related to the dissemination of election results. (PTI)
Dec 01, 2022 06:59 IST

Gujarat Polls: 1st Phase Voting To Start at 8 am in 89 Seats

The first phase of Gujarat Assembly Elections voting will commence today at 8 am and end at 5 pm. In this phase, voting will take place for 89 seats with 788 candidates in the mix.

Casting his vote, former Gujarat Chief Minister said, “I am confident that BJP is going to form the government in Gujarat for the seventh time”. Rivaba Jadeja, BJP’s candidate from Jamnagar North also cast her vote and dismissed speculations about a rift in the family as her sister-in-law Naynaba and father-in-law campaigned for the Congress. “This is not the first time that two members of a family are associated with two different ideologies,” she said.

Voting for 89 seats in the first phase of Gujarat elections began at 8 am. People were seen queueing up outside booths across the region on Thursday morning, and the Chief Election Commissioner has said that record number of votes is expected this year. Among the key candidates in the first phase are AAP’s Chief Ministerial face Isudan Gadhvi, from Khambhalia in Saurashtra region and Rivaba Jadeja, Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s wife who is BJP’s candidate from Jamnagar North.

The first phase of polling in the Gujarat Assembly Elections will commence at 8 am on Thursday and continue till 5 pm. Voting will be held in 89 seats spread across 19 districts in Saurashtra-Kutch and southern parts of the state across 14,382 polling stations. 788 candidates are in the fray, and an estimated 2.4 crore voters in the region.

High-octane campaigning for the first phase of the polls ended on Tuesday. Out of the 89 seats going to polls in the first phase, the BJP won 48 in the 2017 election, the Congress had won 40, while one seat was bagged by an independent candidate.

Apart from the BJP, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), 36 other political outfits, including the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) and Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) have also fielded candidates in various seats which will go to polls in the first phase.

The BJP and Congress are contesting in all the 89 seats while new poll entrant AAP is contesting in 88 seats, as its candidate from Surat East constituency had withdrawn his candidature.

As many as 339 independents are also in the fray in the first phase of polls. In other parties, the BSP has fielded 57 candidates, BTP 14 and CPI-M four candidates. Out of the total 788 candidates, 70 are women including nine fielded by the BJP, six by the Congress and five by the AAP.

Among the prominent candidates, AAP’s chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi is contesting from Khambhalia seat in Devbhumi Dwarka district of Saurashtra region, while AAP state unit president Gopal Italia is contesting from Katargam in Surat.

Rivaba Jadeja, the wife of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, is contesting from Jamnagar (North), BJP MLAs Harsh Sanghavi and Purnesh Modi from different seats in Surat and five-time MLA Parshottam Solanki from Bhavnagar (Rural).

Sitting Congress MLAs like Lalit Kagathara, Lalit Vasoya, Rutvik Makwana and Mohammad Javed Pirzada are among the candidates in fray in the first phase from seats in Saurashtra region.

Seven-time MLA and veteran tribal leader Chhotu Vasava is contesting from Jhagadia in Bharuch.

Out of the total 4,91,35,400 registered voters in Gujarat, 2,39,76,670 are eligible to cast their votes in the first phase of the elections. These include 5.74 lakh voters in the age group of 18-19 years, and 4,945 above the age of 99 years.

The election body has set up 89 ‘model polling stations’, as many stations run by differently-abled people, 89 eco-friendly polling stations and 611 run by women. There are also 18 polling stations run by the youth.

