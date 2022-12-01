LIVE: Voting Underway for Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, 18.95% Voter Turnout Till 11 am; PM Addresses Rally

“Moochein ho to inki jaisi, warna na ho," says a voter quoting a dialogue from the famous Bollywood film ‘Sharaabi’ while pointing out at a man curling up his 2.5-feet-long moustache and seeking votes from traders at a market in Himmatnagar.

Meet Maganbhai Solanki (57), the man proud of his gunslinger moustache who is contesting as an independent candidate from the Himmatnagar seat in Sabarkantha district, which is currently with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Voting will be held in the seat on December 5 during the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections.

Solanki, who retired from the Army as honorary Lieutenant in 2012, says he loves contesting elections and has been doing so since the 2017 Gujarat Assembly polls.

“I was then a candidate of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). I lost but did not give up. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, I contested as an independent. This time also I am contesting as an independent," he told PTI.

Solanki claims he served at different frontiers from the west, east to the north, and says his moustache garners attention wherever he goes during the campaigning.

“When I was in the Army, my moustache used to attract attention as senior officers always admired it. When I am contesting elections, people get amused seeing my moustache. Children come out and try to touch it, while youngsters ask for tips on how to grow such a moustache," he said.

He said if elected, he would appeal to the government of Gujarat to bring in a law to encourage the youth to grow moustache and will also raise the issues pertaining to the ex-service personnel. (PTI)