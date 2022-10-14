Assembly Elections 2022 Date LIVE Updates: 'Battle of States' to Begin as EC to Announce Schedule for Gujarat, Himachal Polls at 3 PM

Last Updated: October 14, 2022, 12:12 IST
New Delhi, India
With little more than a month left for the Himachal Pradesh polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress seem to be in a quandary over finalisation of candidates with both parties waiting for each other to come out with their final list. READ MORE
The chairman of the election committee of the party’s state unit, however, hinted at his own candidature for the post, and also took a dig at the BJP’s ‘double-engine Sarkar’. READ MORE
Amit Shah is also expected to launch party’s election campaign song, sung by Udit Narayan, during the event in Sirmaur, which will also be attended by CM Jairam Thakur. According tribal status to Hattis will impact Shillai, Paonta Sahib, Renuka, and Pachhad assembly constituencies. READ MORE
When Modi was Gujarat CM, he gave importance to the cooperative sector, and formed the Ministry of Cooperation, raised its budget, removed some taxes in the sugar sector, reduced MAT. This helped BJP deepen its influence in the cooperative sector of Gujarat. READ MORE
The AAP chief said that after the CBI raids, the vote share of the AAP in Gujarat went up by 4% and by the time Sisodia is arrested, it would go up by 6%. READ MORE
With the leitmotif of two ‘development models’ in the speeches of leaders, the AAP is looking to turn Gujarat, 2024 polls into a ‘Modi vs Kejriwal’ battle. The BJP called Kejriwal a “megalomaniac", who thinks he is “God after winning 2 states". READ MORE
The Election Commission is likely to announce schedule for assembly polls in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh on Friday. The poll body has convened a press conference at 3 pm but has not yet announced the reason. The term of the Gujarat Assembly ends on February 18 next year while that of Himachal Pradesh on January 8, 2023. The Commission had recently visited the two states to take stock of poll preparedness.
The previous assembly elections were held in December 2017. After the election, BJP emerged victorious and had formed the state government, with Vijay Rupani taking over as the chief minister.
Similarly, in Himachal Pradesh, the Assembly elections were held in November 2017. After the election, the BJP had formed the government with Jai Ram Thakur becoming the chief minister.
While the elections for Gujarat’s 182 seats were held in two phases, Himachal Pradesh had witnessed polling for 68 seats in a single phase.
The model code of conduct will go into effect as soon as the two states’ schedules are announced. This is a set of guidelines issued by the poll body for political parties and candidates to follow during elections, primarily regarding speeches, polling day, polling booths, portfolios, election manifestos, processions, and general conduct.
The BJP has been in power in Gujarat for 27 years, with the exception of a 17-month period when party rebel Shankersinh Vaghela’s splinter held the fort with Congress support.
For the BJP, Gujarat must be retained if the 2024 electoral war is to be waged freely for a third term.
Gujarat is heating up with campaigning ahead of the announcement of Assembly election dates, with prominent political leaders such as Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal, and Rahul Gandhi visiting the state.
Gujarat’s cities and villages are littered with political party advertisement banners.
PM Modi was in Gujarat for two days this week, inaugurating/laying the foundation stone for projects worth over 27,000 crore in cities such as Surat, Bhavnagar, Ahmedabad, and Ambaji. He also launched Ahmedabad’s metro train service and India’s third Vande Bharat Express from Gandhinagar to Mumbai.
