Gujarat Polls 2022: I Have No 'Aukaat', Says PM Modi in Swipe at Cong's 'Royalty'

While addressing a rally in Surendranagar in Gujarat’s Saurashtra region on Monday, Prime Minister Modi took a dig at the Congress and Rahul Gandhi saying that those who have been thrown out of power are taking out yatra to get back to power.

He further said that the party fears bringing up issues of development. “Congress doesn’t want to raise these issues because they know the BJP has a great record," he said, adding that the party was targeting the PM to divert from these issues.

“They don’t discuss development…they say they will show Modi his aukaat," he said. “I am an ordinary man, I have no aukaat…you are all royalty," he added. “I am only a sevak, does a sevak have any aukaat?"

“You have called me many names, but I ask you to talk about vikas (development), enter the field to make Gujarat better, leave aside this talk of aukaat," the PM said.

Furthering taking a dig at Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra where Medha Patkar, who spearheaded the Narmada Bachao Andolan, joined the rally in Maharashtra recently, he said those who kept Gujarat thirsty will be punished by the people.

“The people of Gujarat have decided to punish those who stalled the Narmada dam project for 40 years," the PM said.

The PM is on a mega-campaign in Gujarat and is addressing three rallies on Monday in Surendranagar, Bharuch, and Navsari.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has taken a detour from his ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ to campaign in Gujarat and will be addressing rallies in Mahuva (Surat) and Rajkot on Monday as well.

Elections for the 182 member Gujarat Assembly will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5, and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.

