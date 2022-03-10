Gurdaspur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: SAD Leading at 11 AM

Live election results updates of Gurdaspur seat in Punjab. A total of 13 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Raman Bahl (AAP), Parminder Singh Gill (BJP), Barindermeet Singh Pahra (INC), Gurbachan Singh Babehali (SAD), Simranjit Singh Maan (PKD), Sunny (IND), Sunny Gill (IND), Karandeep Singh (IND), Gurpreet Singh (IND), Jagdish Masih (IND), Deepak Sharma (IND), Paramjeet Singh (IND), Inderpal Singh (SYSP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 72.02%, which is -4.04% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Barindermeet Singh Pahra of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.4 Gurdaspur (गुरदासपुर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Majha region and Gurdaspur district of Punjab. Gurdaspur is part of Gurdaspur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Semi Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.18% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.95%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 169628 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 80,682 were male and 88,941 female and 5 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Gurdaspur in 2022 is: 1,102 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,55,277 eligible electors, of which 82,102 were male,73,175 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,40,023 eligible electors, of which 73,086 were male, 66,937 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Gurdaspur in 2017 was 1,631. In 2012, there were 1,644 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Barindermeet Singh Pahra of INC won in this seat defeating Gurbachan Singh Babehali of SAD by a margin of 28,956 which was 24.67% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 57.68% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Gurbachan Singh Babbehali of SAD emerged victorious in this seat beating Raman Bahl of INC by a margin of 21,570 votes which was 20.62% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SAD had a vote share of 57.25% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 4 Gurdaspur Assembly segment of the 1. Gurdaspur Lok Sabha constituency. Sunny Deol of BJP won the Gurdaspur Parliament seat defeating Sunil Jakhar of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and AAP won the Gurdaspur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 9 contestants in the fray for this seat and 9 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from Gurdaspur are: Raman Bahl (AAP), Parminder Singh Gill (BJP), Barindermeet Singh Pahra (INC), Gurbachan Singh Babehali (SAD), Simranjit Singh Maan (PKD), Sunny (IND), Sunny Gill (IND), Karandeep Singh (IND), Gurpreet Singh (IND), Jagdish Masih (IND), Deepak Sharma (IND), Paramjeet Singh (IND), Inderpal Singh (SYSP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 72.02%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 76.06%, while it was 74.8% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Gurdaspur went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.4 Gurdaspur Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 184. In 2012, there were 156 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.4 Gurdaspur comprises of the following areas of Gurdaspur district of Punjab: KCs Gurdaspur, Jaura Chhatran, Tibbar and Gurdaspur (Municipal Council and OG) of Gurdaspur Tehsil.

A total of three Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Gurdaspur constituency, which are: Dina Nagar, Qadian, Dera Baba Nanak. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Gurdaspur is approximately 317 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Gurdaspur is: 31°59’59.6"N 75°22’09.5"E.

