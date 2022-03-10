Guru Har Sahai Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: AAP leading at 10 AM

Live election results updates of Guru Har Sahai seat in Punjab. A total of 13 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Fauja Singh (AAP), Vardev Singh (SAD), Gurpervez Singh (BJP), Vijay Kumar (INC), Kulwant Singh (JJJKPA), Jatinder Singh Thind (SADASM), Kuldeep Singh (IND), Gurbhej Singh (IND), Parkash Singh (IND), Parwinder Singh (IND), Manoj Kumar (IND), Malkeet Singh (IND), Major Singh (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 81.08%, which is -6.29% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Gurmeet Singh Sodhi of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Guru Har Sahai results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.78 Guru Har Sahai (गुरु हर सहाय) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malwa region and Ferozepur district of Punjab. Guru Har Sahai is part of Firozpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.17% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 68.92%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 172641 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 83,011 were male and 89,626 female and 4 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Guru Har Sahai in 2022 is: 1,080 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,68,398 eligible electors, of which 82,069 were male,75,612 female and 4 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,41,371 eligible electors, of which 73,439 were male, 67,932 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Guru Har Sahai in 2017 was 432. In 2012, there were 297 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Gurmeet Singh Sodhi of INC won in this seat defeating Vardev Singh of SAD by a margin of 5,796 which was 4.22% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 45.73% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Gurmeet Singh Sodhi of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Vardev Singh of SAD by a margin of 3,249 votes which was 2.56% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 48.93% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SAD got the most number of votes in the 78 Guru Har Sahai Assembly segment of the 10. Firozpur Lok Sabha constituency. Sukhbir Singh Badal of SAD won the Firozpur Parliament seat defeating Sher Singh Ghubaya of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, SAD got the most votes in this Assembly segment and AAP won the Firozpur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 16 contestants in the fray for this seat and 12 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 81.08%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 87.37%, while it was 89.74% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Guru Har Sahai went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.78 Guru Har Sahai Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 213. In 2012, there were 169 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.78 Guru Har Sahai comprises of the following areas of Ferozepur district of Punjab: KCs Guru Har Sahai, Mahmu Joyian, Jiwan Arian and Guru Har Sahai (Municipal Council) of Jalalabad Tehsil; KC Lakho Ke Behram; Panchayats Burj Makhan Singh, Jhok Tahal Singh Wala, Mahima of Jhok Harihar KC of Firozpur Tehsil.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Guru Har Sahai constituency, which are: Firozpur Rural, Faridkot, Muktsar, Jalalabad. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Guru Har Sahai is approximately 642 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Guru Har Sahai is: 30°42’25.9"N 74°22’59.5"E.

