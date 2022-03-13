Gutha Sukhender Reddy to be Elected as Telangana Council Chairman Again

Senior TRS leader Gutha Sukhender Reddy was on Sunday unanimously elected as the chairman of the Telangana Legislative Council for the second consecutive term. The Assembly issued a formal notification and only Sukhender Reddy filed his nomination papers for the top post.

The Assembly Secretary Dr V Narsimha Charyulu will make an announcement in this regard officially on Monday, according to reports.

With no other nominations filed for the coveted post, Gutha who is favoured by TRS Supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, will head the upper house. Home Minister Mahamood Ali, Assembly Affairs Minister V Prashanth Reddy, Jagadish Reddy, Satyavathi Rathod among others accompanied Gutha during the filing of the nomination.

Later, Sukhender Reddy extended his gratitude to KCR for offering him the opportunity to head the council for the second time. Reddy informed the media that he will conduct as usual in the most respectful manner with support of all other members in the council.

