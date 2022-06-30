‘Guwahati Ke Woh 8 Din’: How Eknath Shinde-Led Shiv Sena Rebels Conducted Maharashtra Saga in Assam

The Maharashtra political saga traversing through Guwahati in the east was not a mere coincidence but a careful thought-out plan by Shiv Sena’s rebel MLAs led by Eknath Shinde. News18 decodes the ‘8 days of Guwahati’ of Shinde and company, and how the entire operation was devised.

Sources tell News18 that the first intimation of the Maharashtra plan came to Guwahati on June 14, and the MLAs had “asked to look for a suitable place where they can stay". Finally, on June 20, the plan got materialised with the rebel MLAs demanding that they want to stay in Kaziranga because they anticipated that ‘Shivsainiks’ may reach Guwahati.

It was assured to the rebels that Guwahati is a “safe place" and “nothing will happen" to them.

Advertisement

On June 21, it was reported that Eknath Shinde along with over 30 MLAs were on their way to Guwahati.

Although Guwahati is not known for any huge political upheaval, but the hill town got caught in the Maharashtra crisis amidst its grave flood situation. Assam was chosen so that no ‘Shivsainik’ could not reach there.

Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport became the central point where several charter flights carrying the MLAs landed. Sources say one charter flight was always on standby.

An airport officer told News18, “Every day one or two charter flight for the rebel camp became common from June 22. We have never seen such an activity."

Not only this, the rebel MLAs were taken out of the VVIP security gate, which is only used by the Chief Minister.

As the rebel MLAs arrived in Guwahati, they were provided with special police cars.

Advertisement

On June 22, the MLAs stayed in Radisson Blu, where any chief minister arriving in the state usually stays or big programmes are organised.

The logistical support of bringing rebel MLAs from the airport to the hotel was provided by the Assam BJP indirectly. Interestingly, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma was seen leaving the hotel moments before the rebels arrived.

The hotel was fortified with policemen installed, and bookings for common man were unavailable. More than 70 rooms were booked to accommodate around 100 people were there. Apart from the airline staff, other guests were not allowed to check in the hotel.

Advertisement

A staff member at the hotel told News18, “This is the first time such an incident has happened. We have never faced anything like this before. Now, the challenge for us to see who enters Radisson, and those who have made the prior booking are allowed."

The first video of the Shinde camp was released on June 21 in a show of strength from the hotel.

Advertisement

Interestingly, two ministers of the Assam cabinet were on duty inside the hotel. State housing and urban affairs minister Ashok Singhal use to stay in the hotel during the day, and Pijush Hazarika, Parliamentary affairs minister, would be on the night shift.

As the state reeled under floods, the ministers would visit the affected areas and also maintained their duty in the hotel. Senior police officials too were inside the hotel.

Opposition parties, including Congress and Trinamool Congress protested outside the hotel by brandishing “anti-Shinde" posters in Guwahati.

Advertisement

When Minister Hazarika was asked what he was doing in the hotel where the rebels were staying, he told News18, “I don’t know anything about this. I was told to help them to go to Kamakhya (temple) and I did that."

According to sources, MLAs in the Shinde camp were a “little nervous" on the first two days of arriving in Guwahati, but when their strength crossed 37, and they became confident and started celebrating.

Overall, Shinde showed “high energy" and “cool temper" while conducting the whole operation in the last eight days, said sources.

One of the rebel MLAs said, “He (Shinde) was always there beside us. We are together (for the strength) that the strength he gave us."

In fact, all the MLAs did visit the Kamakhya temple, and donated for the flood relief. According to sources, rebel MLAs had said now they will come to Assam for holidays too.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.