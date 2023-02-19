Haath-Breaking Moments? Oppn Grip on ‘Unity’ Loose; BJP Still Has the Winning Hand for 2024

The Congress plenary session has a tagline – ‘Haath se haath jodo’.

While the session will work on making the party attractive to voters, one of its main objective is to ensure the opposition unity ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls to give a tough fight to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Bihar chief minister (CM) Nitish Kumar recently said that “the Congress cannot stop after the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatras’ which, gained traction. It needs to now form an aggressive front against the BJP".

Buoyed by this, the Congress has insisted that any opposition front can be successful only when the Congress is strong and the fulcrum of the front.

But clearly all is not well.

NOT JOINING HANDS?

The haath or the hand is loosening its grip as far as key opposition parties are concerned.

In recent times, in a first, the Congress openly attacked the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Congress’s Jairam Ramesh said: “The leader of the TMC sits for the meetings called by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, but then says a line later, which is in sync with the ruling BJP. While all opposition agreed to a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe on Adani issue, including the TMC, later the TMC spoke about a court-monitored probe."

This is perhaps the first time the Congress has accused the TMC of being a B-team of the BJP, similar to its accusation against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

TMC-CONG TIES

The close ties between Sonia Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee is now a thing of the past.

Abhishek Banerjee, who is clearly calling the shots, is open about his disdain for the Congress, accusing it of being incompetent. Things between the TMC and Congress have taken a turn for the worse post Tripura polls, where the Congress tied up with the TMC’s bete noire, the Left.

The TMC accused the Congress then of dividing the anti-BJP votes just as the Congress had accused the TMC in the Goa polls.

As 2024 inches closer, and opposition unity is being much talked about, trouble seems to be brewing. It’s emerging more as a mirage with the TMC, AAP and now Telangana CM KCR’s national ambitions, bringing it in conflict with the Congress, which claims to be the only national alternative to the BJP.

With the hands of opposition not joining in a firm grip, it’s the BJP which has a reason to smile and wave a winning hand.

