Haidergarh Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Haidergarh seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 7 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Dinesh Rawat (BJP), Nirmla Chaudhri (INC), Ram Magan (SP), Shri Chandra (BSP), Ramhet (ASPKR), Shivani (AAP), Sanjay Gautam (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 65.63%, which is 1.02% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Baijnath Rawat of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Haidergarh results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.272 Haidergarh (हैदरगढ़) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Awadh region and Barabanki district of Uttar Pradesh. Haidergarh is part of Barabanki Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 34.8% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.01%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 61.75%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,68,559 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,97,021 were male and 1,71,535 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Haidergarh in 2019 was: 871 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,82,279 eligible electors, of which 1,76,273 were male,1,55,230 female and 1 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,19,107 eligible electors, of which 1,70,893 were male, 1,48,204 female and 10 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Haidergarh in 2017 was 383. In 2012, there were 281 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Baijnath Rawat of BJP won in this seat defeating Ram Magan of SP by a margin of 33,520 which was 15.65% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 45.52% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Ram Magan of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Ram Narayan of BSP by a margin of 11,529 votes which was 6.12% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 33.62% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 272 Haidergarh Assembly segment of the 53. Barabanki Lok Sabha constituency. Lallu Singh of BJP won the Barabanki Parliament seat defeating Anand Sen of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Barabanki Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 4 contestants in the fray for this seat and 10 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Haidergarh are: Dinesh Rawat (BJP), Nirmla Chaudhri (INC), Ram Magan (SP), Shri Chandra (BSP), Ramhet (ASPKR), Shivani (AAP), Sanjay Gautam (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 65.63%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 64.61%, while it was 59.07% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Haidergarh went to the polls in Phase 5 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 27, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.272 Haidergarh Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 365. In 2012, there were 331 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.272 Haidergarh comprises of the following areas of Barabanki district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 1 Trivediganj, 2 Haidergarh, 4 Subeha, 5 Kothi and Haidergarh Nagar Panchayat of 5 Haidergarh Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Haidergarh constituency, which are: Rudauli, Dariyabad, Zaidpur, Mohanlalganj, Bachhrawan, Tiloi, Jagdishpur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Haidergarh is approximately 601 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Haidergarh is: 26°39’18.0"N 81°17’31.2"E.

