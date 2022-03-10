Hamirpur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election results updates of Hamirpur seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 9 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Ram Prakash (SP), Jamal Alam (CPI), Ram Phool Nishad (BSP), Dr. Manoj Kumar (BJP), Rajkumari Singh (INC), Anantram (BSCP), Bhavaneedeen (RSSP), Rajendra Kumar (DSP), Vijay Dwivedi (JAP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 63.43%, which is -0.2% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Ashok Kumar Singh Chandel of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Hamirpur results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.228 Hamirpur (हमीरपुर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bundelkhand region and Hamirpur district of Uttar Pradesh. Hamirpur is part of Hamirpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.83% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 68.77%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,22,987 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,72,713 were male and 1,50,260 female and 14 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Hamirpur in 2019 was: 870 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,70,785 eligible electors, of which 2,16,713 were male,1,80,302 female and 9 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,85,473 eligible electors, of which 2,15,102 were male, 1,70,367 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Hamirpur in 2017 was 690. In 2012, there were 705 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Ashok Kumar Singh Chandel of BJP won in this seat defeating Dr Manoj Kumar Prajapati of SP by a margin of 48,655 which was 19.26% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 43.9% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Fateh Muhammad Khan of BSP by a margin of 7,824 votes which was 3.39% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 27.59% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 228 Hamirpur Assembly segment of the 47. Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency. Kunwar Pushpendra Singh Chandel of BJP won the Hamirpur Parliament seat defeating Dilip Kumar Singh of BSP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Hamirpur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 15 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Hamirpur are: Ram Prakash (SP), Jamal Alam (CPI), Ram Phool Nishad (BSP), Dr. Manoj Kumar (BJP), Rajkumari Singh (INC), Anantram (BSCP), Bhavaneedeen (RSSP), Rajendra Kumar (DSP), Vijay Dwivedi (JAP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 63.43%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 63.63%, while it was 59.97% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Hamirpur went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.228 Hamirpur Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 416. In 2012, there were 387 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.228 Hamirpur comprises of the following areas of Hamirpur district of Uttar Pradesh: 1 Hamirpur Tehsil; KCs 3 Khanna, 4 Echauli, 5 Sisolar, 6 Maudaha and Maudaha Municipal Board of 3 Maudaha Tehsil.

A total of eight Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Hamirpur constituency, which are: Rath, Kalpi, Bhognipur, Ghatampur, Jahanabad, Tindwari, Mahoba, Rath. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Hamirpur is approximately 1928 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Hamirpur is: 25°45’46.4"N 80°06’24.5"E.

