People’s Conference Chairman Sajjad Ghani Lone on Wednesday said that the hands of the National Conference are “stained with the blood" of Kashmiri youth and they cannot sympathise with Kashmiris.

He also said that one day, a third party will come into power at the Centre and will restore Article 370, adding that BJP and Congress will not give it back.

Lone said that he will continue his struggle till the return of Article 370 and said that the Congress party is also silent on it.

“We believe that time will change and justice will be done to the Kashmiri people and the decisions of August 5 will be reversed," he added.

Meanwhile, hundreds of workers from different parties who joined the People’s Conference were welcomed by him.

