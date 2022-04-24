Hanuman Chalisa Row: BJP Leader Kirit Somaiya Alleges Attack by 'Uddhav Thackeray's Goons' Outside Khar Police Station

Amid the raging Hanuman Chalisa controversy in Maharashtra in which independent Maharashtra MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana were arrested on Saturday, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya alleged that he was injured after Shiv Sena workers created ruckus and pelted stones outside the Khar Police Station.

Kirit Somaiya took to Twitter and posted a video of him, visibly injured, sitting inside his car with broken windows.

“Police let goons of CM Uddhav Thackeray assemble at Khar PS. When I got out, goons started stone pelting and broke my car’s window, I got hurt as well. This matter is under police supervision," he wrote.

Just hours before this, Somaiya had said that he would go to Khar police station to meet Ravi Rana and Navneet Rana. “Let’s see who stops me," Somaiya had said.

“Those who were protesting at Navneet Rana’s place today are not Shiv Sainiks, they are goons. The end of this government has come, people here will expose the scam," he added.

Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana sparked a massive row on Saturday after they said they would recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Matoshree, CM Uddhav Thackeray’s residence. They called off their plan later, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mumbai visit.

