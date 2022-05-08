Hanuman Chalisa Row: Maharashtra to Challenge Bail Granted to Rana Couple for Flouting Norms

In fresh trouble for Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana, who were arrested in the Hanuman Chalisa row, the Maharashtra government will be challenging the bail granted to the couple. Special public prosecutor Pradeep Gharat said the state government will move court for the cancellation of bail granted to the Ranas.

Gharat said the couple had violated conditions of the bail granted and, hence, the state government will be challenging the same. He further said the Ranas had made such statements that amounted to contempt of court resulting in a breach of conditions for bail. The special court for hearing cases against MPs and MLAs had laid down several conditions while granting them bail, one of which was they would not speak to the media about the case.

Gharat added that the petition to cancel the bail will be submitted to the sessions court on Monday. Navneet and Ravi Rana walked out of jail, a day after being granted bail on May 4.

Sources said the Ranas will be going to Delhi on Monday and brief the home ministry about the sedition charge. They will also be discussing “vendetta politics" by way of the action by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and “mistreatment" while they were lodged in jail.

After coming out of jail on May 5, Ravi Rana had alleged that his wife Navneet Rana was not attended to when she complained of health issues and requested hospitalisation. The MP’s lawyer had also told the media that she was unwell, her blood pressure had increased, she had body ache and spondylitis.

The couple was arrested on April 23 under sections 124A (sedition) and 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) of the Indian Penal Code. The Ranas had announced that they will recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s private residence ‘Matoshree’, which angered Shiv Sena activists leading to tension. The two later dropped the plan, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Mumbai.

But police, nonetheless, booked them for sedition and “promoting enmity between different groups", among other offences.

(With PTI inputs)

