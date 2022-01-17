'Happy that Party Removed Me': Expelled Uttarakhand Minister Reveals Why He Asked BJP for Different Seat

Former Uttarakhand Minister Harak Singh Rawat said he is happy that the BJP removed him and added that he is not joining Congress today. The statement comes as Harak Singh Rawat was on Sunday dismissed from the state cabinet and expelled from the primary membership of the BJP for six years.

“I am happy that BJP removed me. It (the removal) is mainly because of the rumours on social media. I am not joining Congress today. I am in touch with them (Congress) now," Rawat told CNN-News18.

The minister claimed that he had asked for a different seat from the party for the assembly polls as the promised schemes were still pending in his constituency.

“I had asked for a different seat, because medical college which was promised in Kotdwar was still pending apart from other issues… I came Delhi to meet Prahalad Joshi and Amit Shah but got to know through media that they expelled me," he said.

He further said that Amit Shah had asked him to promise that he will stay in the party, however, he added that he is the one who broke it.

Sources said that Rawat was seeking Congress ticket for his daughter-in-law from Lansdowne assemble seat. There were reports over the past few weeks about the minister being unhappy with the BJP leadership.

“BJP has committed a big mistake by removing me, they will realise once results are out on March 10. I time and again said that I don’t want a ticket but want to work for the party," he added.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has also written to the governor about the removal of Rawat from the cabinet, sources said. Rawat has been dismissed from the cabinet by Chief Minister Dhami and also expelled from the primary membership of the party for six years, state BJP spokesman Shadab Shams said.

The expulsion comes after the Uttarakhand Minister had recently met Congress president Sonia Gandhi, sources said. He is likely to join Congress as the state is scheduled for polls in few weeks.

“Congress Party will form government in Uttarakhand. I will work for Congress party," Rawat had said earlier today in response to his dismissal.

