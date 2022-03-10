Hapur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election results updates of Hapur seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 12 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Gajraj Singh (RLD), Dharmendra (BJD), Vijaypal (Aadhti) (BJP), Chandrapal Singh (IND), Veerpal Singh (AAP), Dr B P Nilaratna (ASPKR), Kailash Chand (IND), Bhavna (INC), Sanjeev Gandhi (IND), Kiran Pal (BJMP), Kapil Kumar (IND), Manish Singh (BSP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 67.05%, which is 2.51% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Vijay Pal (Aadhti) of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Hapur results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.59 Hapur (हापुड़) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh. Hapur is part of Meerut Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Semi Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 26.37% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.07%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 448304 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,48,958 were male and 1,99,331 female and 15 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Hapur in 2019 was: 801 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,17,368 eligible electors, of which 1,87,666 were male,1,57,320 female and 15 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,96,679 eligible electors, of which 1,65,587 were male, 1,31,092 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Hapur in 2017 was 844. In 2012, there were 911 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Vijay Pal (Aadhti) of BJP won in this seat defeating Gajraj Singh of INC by a margin of 15,006 which was 6.74% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 37.97% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Gajraj Singh of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Gajraj Singh of INC by a margin of 22,152 votes which was 5.99% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 20.89% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BSP got the most number of votes in the 59 Hapur Assembly segment of the 10. Meerut Lok Sabha constituency. Vijay Kumar Singh of BJP won the Meerut Parliament seat defeating Suresh Bansal of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Meerut Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 26 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Hapur are: Gajraj Singh (RLD), Dharmendra (BJD), Vijaypal (Aadhti) (BJP), Chandrapal Singh (IND), Veerpal Singh (AAP), Dr B P Nilaratna (ASPKR), Kailash Chand (IND), Bhavna (INC), Sanjeev Gandhi (IND), Kiran Pal (BJMP), Kapil Kumar (IND), Manish Singh (BSP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 67.05%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 64.54%, while it was 62.41% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Hapur went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, February 10, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.59 Hapur Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 337. In 2012, there were 300 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.59 Hapur comprises of the following areas of Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh: Panchayats 1 Hapur, 2 Sadikpur, 3 Kharkhari, 4 Bhatiyana, 5 Chamri, 7 Harsinghpur, 9 Gondi, 11 Asaura, 12 Peernagar Soodna, 13 Tatarpur, 14 Dadayara, 15 Doyami, 16 Sirodhan, 17 Hafizpur Ubarpur, 18 Baroda Sihani, 21 Dahana, 22 Malakpur of 1 Hapur KC, Panchayats 1 Hirdaypur, 2 Simrauli, 3 Meerpur Kalan, 4 Kathikhera, 6 Sikanderpur Kakori, 7 Ayadnagar Janoob, 9 Hosdarpur Garhi, 10 Lukhrara, 15 Bachhlota, 17 Nali Husainpur, 20 Chhapkauli of 2 Babugarh KC, Babugarh Nagar Panchayat and Hapur Municipal Board of 3 Hapur Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Hapur constituency, which are: Kithore, Garhmukteshwar, Syana, Sikandrabad, Dholana, Bulandshahr. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Hapur is approximately 273 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Hapur is: 28°41’42.4"N 77°48’59.4"E.

