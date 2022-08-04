‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Vs ‘My Tiranga My Pride’: BJP, Congress Kick Up a Row Over I-Day Campaign

When it comes to patriotism, it seems political parties don’t think alike, given the latest controversy simmering over the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign where the BJP government has exhorted every citizen to hoist the national flag in their homes from August 13 to August 15 – when the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations will come to an end.

The Modi government has been celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav since last August 15 to honour 75 years of India’s Independence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed to people during his Mann Ki Baat radio programme to put national flag as their display photo on social media on August 2 – the birthday of Pingali Venkayya, the man who designed the Tricolour.

While many BJP MPs and ministers were seen changing their display photo to the national flag on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, the Congress has started a challenge with many of its leaders flaunting the picture of India’s first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru holding the Tricolour, as their profile photo on social media.

Advertisement

Not only has this snowballed into another controversy between the ruling party and the Congress, many of the BJP’s allies, including the Janata Dal (United) in Bihar and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in Maharashtra have so far not complied with the new campaign.

Congress leaders such as Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Jairam Ramesh changed their display photo to Nehru holding the national flag and used the hashtag ‘MyTirangaMyPride’ against BJP’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’.

Attacking the RSS, Rahul Gandhi, who met workers at the Karnataka Khadi Village Industries, tweeted on Wednesday, “…History is witness that those running the ‘Har Ghar Tricolour’ campaign have come out of the anti-national organisation which did not hoist the Tricolour for 52 years. From the freedom struggle, they could not stop the Congress party even then and will not be able to stop it even today."

Advertisement

Congress MP and general secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh tweeted, “We are putting DP of our leader Nehru with tricolour in hand. But it seems that the message of the Prime Minister did not reach his family only. Those who did not hoist the flag in their headquarters in Nagpur for 52 years, will they obey the Prime Minister?"

Advertisement

Youth Congress national president Srinivas BV slammed the RSS for not contributing in India’s freedom struggle. “Those who have not contributed to the freedom have no respect for the tricolor in their heart."

No Opposition Leaders at Red Fort’s Tiranga Bike Rally

Advertisement

The Tiranga Bike rally that was organised at Red Fort in New Delhi on Wednesday to pay tribute to the freedom fighters of the country saw no leader from the Opposition party. BJP leader Amit Malviya questioned the absence of opposition MPs and asked if the BJP was the “sole custodian" of the Tiranga?

Several BJP MPs, including Anurag Thakur, Smriti Irani, Pralhad Joshi, Kishan Reddy and Meenakshi Lekhi took part in the rally, waving the national flag from Red Fort to India Gate.

Asked about Opposition leaders’ absence in the rally, Adhir Ranjan Choudhary reportedly said, “Why should we accept BJP’s political agenda? They have finished Khadi. Flags are coming from China. They have changed the Flag Code…"

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here