Home » News » Politics » Harbhajan Singh Likely to be AAP's Rajya Sabha Candidate as Party Aims to Solidify Youth Connect: Sources

Harbhajan Singh Likely to be AAP's Rajya Sabha Candidate as Party Aims to Solidify Youth Connect: Sources

Harbhajan Singh, who is 41-year-old, hails from Jalandhar in Punjab. He debuted in 1998 and is remembered for the 32 wickets that he took in the 2001 India Vs Australia test series. (AFP Photo)
Harbhajan Singh, who is 41-year-old, hails from Jalandhar in Punjab. He debuted in 1998 and is remembered for the 32 wickets that he took in the 2001 India Vs Australia test series. (AFP Photo)

Since the AAP has majority in the Punjab assembly by winning 92 of the 117 seats, its nominees will be elected unopposed

Advertisement
Rupashree Nanda| CNN-News18
New Delhi // Updated: March 16, 2022, 22:40 IST

Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh is likely to be one of the five Rajya Sabha candidates of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). According to party sources, getting the cricketer onto its team will help in strengthening the party’s connection with the youth and he will also suggest ideas during the process of building a sports university in Punjab which Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has promised.

Mann is a well-known sports enthusiast and is said to be excited with the choice of Singh, popularly known as Bhajji.

Soon after the AAP’s victory in Punjab, the former cricketer had congratulated Mann and called him “my friend". “Congratulations to @AamAadmiParty and My friend #BhagwantMann on Becoming our New Chief minister .. great to hear that he will be taking oath as the new CM in Bhagat Singh’s village Khatkarkalan…what a picture…this is a proud moment for Mata ji," Singh had tweeted.

Advertisement

Singh, who is 41-year-old, hails from Jalandhar in Punjab. He debuted in 1998 and is remembered for the 32 wickets that he took in the 2001 India Vs Australia test series. Singh, who is known more for his spin bowling, has played in all the forms of test matches, ODIs, T20s, and IPLs.

RELATED NEWS

Five Rajya Sabha seats will fall vacant on April 9 when the term of the current MPs Pratap Singh Bajwa and Shamsher Singh Dullo from the Congress, Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and Naresh Gujral from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), and Shwait Malik from the BJP will expire. Elections for these Rajya Sabha seats will be held on March 31. 

Since the AAP has majority in the Punjab assembly by winning 92 of the 117 seats, its nominees will be elected unopposed. Rajya Sabha members have a term of six years.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.

Follow us on
Rupashree Nanda Rupashree Nanda, Senior Associate Editor at CNN-News18, has over 15 years of experience in TV journalism. She covers Aam Aadmi Party, Left, agriculture, rural development, labour, food and public distribution and consumer affairs. She has reported on the Covid-19 pandemic, conflict zones in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, the Anna Hazare agitation in Delhi, elections in Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha. Her debut documentary ‘Harvest of Hunger’ won two National Awards for Best Investigative Documentary and Best Editing. She has won the Chameli Devi Award for Outstanding Woman Media Person in 2007, and the Ramnath Goenka Award for Uncovering India Invisible in 2012. Follow her @rupashreenanda

first published: March 16, 2022, 22:40 IST