Hardik Patel Threatens Protests if Guj Govt Doesn't Withdraw Pending Cases Against Quota Agitators by March 23

Patidar leader Hardik Patel on Monday said that state-wide agitations will be launched in Gujarat after March 23 if the ruling BJP government fails to withdraw all the remaining criminal cases lodged against protesters during the 2015 Patidar agitation for reservation under OBC category.

Patidars form a significant vote bank in Gujarat where elections are due in December this year. Addressing media persons, Patel, who is Gujarat Congress working president, said that he was raising the demand for the withdrawal of the remaining cases as a quota agitator and not as a Congressman.

Playing down Hardik's threat to launch protests, Gujarat BJP spokesperson Rutvij Patel said Hardik and his party have lost their political base in Gujarat and they are doing such "stunts" only to grab the attention of the media.

"As promised, nearly 140 cases against Patidar agitators were withdrawn when Anandiben Patel was the chief minister (till August 2016). Her successor Vijay Rupani had promised to take back the remaining cases but he did nothing. At present, nearly 200 cases involving nearly 4,000 youths, who are shown as accused, are pending," claimed Hardik.

He claimed that prominent Patidar leaders and MPs from the community made a representation before Bhupendra Patel after he became chief minister of Gujarat a few months back on this issue.

"Patidar youths are getting harassed due to the false cases lodged against them. Despite such representation from various quarters, the CM has not taken any decision yet," Hardik said.

Hardik, who had led the protests for inclusion of Patidars under the OBC quota in 2015, said he has been facing 30 cases in Gujarat, including two FIRs for sedition. "I won't mind if the government decides against withdrawing FIRs against me. If the government does not make a final decision by March 23, we will launch a state-wide agitation to build pressure. From March 1 to 23, we will hand over memorandums at all taluka and district centres. From March 10 to 15, we will approach all the MLAs and MPs to seek their support. If they refuse to support our cause, we will stage a sit-in," said Hardik.

On March 6, a public discussion will be held with the people who had participated in the (2015) quota stir and the kin of 14 Patidars who died during protests. The Congress leader sought the support of all the communities claiming that the 10 per cent EWS quota, introduced by the state government after the Patidar agitation, proved beneficial for the youths of all the castes and not just Patidars.

Countering Hardik, the BJP spokesperson said the Gujarat government had withdrawn nearly 80 per cent of cases against the protesters. "Both Hardik and Congress have lost their political base in Gujarat. That is why Hardik is doing such political stunts to be in news. The Patidar community remained with the BJP in the past and they will remain with us in the future too," said Patel.

He said BJP MPs recently requested the CM to withdraw the remaining cases. "The state government will withdraw all those cases which can be taken back under the law," Pate said.

