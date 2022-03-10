Hardoi Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leading at 10 AM.

Live election results updates of Hardoi seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 8 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Anil Verma (SP), Ashish Singh Somvanshi (INC), Nitin Agarwal (BJP), Shobhit Pathak (BSP), Akhtar Ali (ASPKR), Ataurrahman (AIMIM), Mohit Mishra (ABNP), Sushil Kumar Pandey (AAP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 57.03%, which is -1.51% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Nitin Agarwal of SP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.156 Hardoi (हरदोई) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Awadh region and Hardoi district of Uttar Pradesh. Hardoi is part of Hardoi Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Semi Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 33.97% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.02%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 64.57%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 322257 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,76,469 were male and 1,45,780 female and 8 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Hardoi in 2019 was: 826 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,65,758 eligible electors, of which 2,13,248 were male,1,80,292 female and 11 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,40,302 eligible electors, of which 1,88,192 were male, 1,52,107 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Hardoi in 2017 was 318. In 2012, there were 182 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Nitin Agarwal of SP won in this seat defeating Raja Bux Singh of BJP by a margin of 5,109 which was 2.22% of the total votes cast for the seat. SP had a vote share of 42.43% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Nitin Agarwal of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Raja Bux Singh of BSP by a margin of 43,682 votes which was 21.67% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 54.6% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 156 Hardoi Assembly segment of the 31. Hardoi Lok Sabha constituency. Jai Prakash of BJP won the Hardoi Parliament seat defeating Usha Verma of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, SP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Hardoi Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 14 contestants in the fray for this seat and 13 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Hardoi are: Anil Verma (SP), Ashish Singh Somvanshi (INC), Nitin Agarwal (BJP), Shobhit Pathak (BSP), Akhtar Ali (ASPKR), Ataurrahman (AIMIM), Mohit Mishra (ABNP), Sushil Kumar Pandey (AAP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 57.03%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 58.54%, while it was 59.24% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Hardoi went to the polls in Phase 4 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.156 Hardoi Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 393. In 2012, there were 352 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.156 Hardoi comprises of the following areas of Hardoi district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 1 Hardoi, 4 Bawan, 6 Sharah Daxin and Hardoi Municipal Board of 3 Hardoi Tehsil.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Hardoi constituency, which are: Shahabad, Gopamau, Sandi, Sawaijpur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Hardoi is approximately 637 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Hardoi is: 27°25’24.6"N 80°01’42.2"E.

