Harish Rawat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Opposition Congress campaign committee head and former chief minister Harish Rawat, 72, is contesting a crucial political battle in his five-decade-old political career from Lalkuan in Uttarakhand’s Nanital district. Dubbed as an ‘outsider’, Rawat contested against a party rebel and a BJP candidate in Lalkuan. In the 2017 assembly election, Rawat lost from both the seats he had contested. For him, it’s a do-or-die situation given the fact that he is seen as a front-runner for the chief ministerial position if the Congress wins in this election. Rawat served as a cabinet minister in the UPA government before being sworn in as the CM in 2014.

According to the election affidavit submitted with the Election Commission of India Harish Rawat is 73 years of age and his educational qualifications are: Graduate Professional. He has declared total assests of Rs 7.7 crore and total liabilies of Rs 1.7 crore.

