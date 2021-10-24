Smartwatches are CM Khattar's Latest Idea to Track Attendance, Movement of Govt Officials in Haryana

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said smartwatches will soon be made available for government officials for tracking of government officials’ attendance and movement during office hours.

At a ‘vikas’ rally in Sarmathla village of Sohna assembly constituency, Khattar said, “All government officials in the state will wear smartwatches that will track their movement during office hours as well as serve as a tool to mark attendance," said Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said during the ‘Vikas’ rally at Sarmathla village of Sohna on Saturday.

Khattar also said GPS-enabled smartwatches will replace the biometric attendance system, which was discontinued due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

In his speech, the chief minister said the state government had decided to remove the biometric system as it could potentially spread the virus. Earlier, government officials would go to office once a week and mark their attendance for all working days.

>ALSO READ | ‘Haryana Govt Works With Absolute Honesty’: PM Modi All Praises for CM Khattar’s Governance

The state government had been alerted about officials tampering with the biometric system, Khattar said. This is why the smartwatches would be an effective tool since it would only track the individual who was wearing it, he added.

Khattar also talked about development plans in the Sohna region. He said rail and road network was the key for development in the region.

The CM said five rail and road corridors were coming out of Sohna region, including KMP Expressway, Orbit Railway Corridor, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Western Dedicated Expressway, Gurugram-Alwar Highway. Industrial development in the Sohna region will ensure employment opportunities, he added.

“These networks will lead to all-round development and will generate employment, which will also help increase opportunities as well as prosperity in the area," he said.

Before addressing the rally, the CM unveiled a statue of Veer Shiromani Maharana Pratap in the village, measuring 23 feet. He also sanctioned an amount of Rs 125 crore for about 50 developmental projects in the Sohna constituency.

(With inputs from IANS)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.