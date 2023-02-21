Home » News » Politics » Haryana Cong Members Hold Protest Outside Assembly Against Khattar Government

Haryana Cong Members Hold Protest Outside Assembly Against Khattar Government

Congress MLAs led by leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda took out a foot march from the high court chowk and then assembled outside the assembly complex

Advertisement

PTI

Last Updated: February 21, 2023, 13:33 IST

Chandigarh, India

Protesters also shouted slogans against the Manohar Lal Khattar government. (Photo: ANI)
Protesters also shouted slogans against the Manohar Lal Khattar government. (Photo: ANI)

Opposition Congress members on Tuesday held a protest outside the Haryana Assembly complex over various issues, including unemployment and demand to sack state minister Sandeep Singh.

Congress MLAs led by leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda took out a foot march from the high court chowk and then assembled outside the assembly complex.

They were carrying several placards which read ‘yuva ko rozgar do’ (give employment to youth) and ‘Congress ka haath kisan ke saath’ (Congress is with farmers).

Protesters also shouted slogans against the Manohar Lal Khattar government.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

The Congress members sought resignation of Singh, who had been booked in a sexual harassment case.

Among those who were participating in the protest included Kiran Choudhary, Raghuvir Singh Kadian, BB Batra, Aftab Ahmed, Varun Chaudhary and Chiranjeev Rao.

Read all the Latest Politics News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: February 21, 2023, 13:33 IST
last updated: February 21, 2023, 13:33 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Rubina Dilaik Makes Jaws Drop With Bold Photos In Golden Dress With Plunging Neckline, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Kareena Kapoor Khan Raises Temperature In Chic Red Jumpsuit, Check Out The Diva's Most Ravishing Boss Lady Looks