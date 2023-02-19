Haryana police used water cannons and tear gas on thousands of government employees protesting to demand the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme in Panchkula on Sunday.

A large-scale march took place near Haryana chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s residence calling out the BJP-led state government to fulfil the protesting employee’s demands.

Videos posted by news agency ANI showed large police force being deployed in the area, as thousands of protestors marched and raised slogans.

The scheme has been introduced in Congress-ruled states of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh as well as Himachal Pradesh.

Few days back Khattar had said that “the country would turn bankrupt by 2030 if the Old Pension Scheme is implemented."

“Around 70,000 employees have gathered today to protest," Praveen Deshwal, spox, Pension Bahali Sangharsh Samiti said. “This BJP government doesn’t talk to the employees. We will continue our peaceful protest," he added.

This comes as the Haryana Congress continues to put the OPS as at Centre of discussed issues ahead of the assembly elections in state.

Earlier this week, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda promised the restoration of the old scheme if Congress is voted to power in 2024 assembly polls.

The Haryana Assembly Elections are scheduled to be held in 2024 to elect all 90 members of the state legislative assembly.

