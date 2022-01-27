'Has Govt Gone Bankrupt?' Asks Raman Singh After Chhattisgarh Govt Orders Civic Bodies to Surrender Excess Funds

In a scathing attack, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Dr Raman Singh on Thursday tweeted a question asking whether the Congress government in Chhattisgarh has gone bankrupt.

Dr Singh tagged the tweet with a copy of a state government order in which the Bhupesh Baghel government had instructed various boards, corporations, and various authorities to submit excess funds in K-deposit of the state government.

Has the Chhattisgarh government gone insolvent,? asked Dr Singh in a tweet adding perhaps there is no state which asks boards-corporations to surrender funds meant for emergency purposes. This situation, even after securing Rs 51,000 cr loan in last three years. Bhupesh Baghel ji, you have turned the state into a Congress party ATM, added the senior leader.

In a short while, the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel hit back making public some official orders of Dr Raman Singh government of the year 2013 in which the then BJP government had ordered boards-corporations to surrender certain amount of funds to k-deposit.

“I am worried Dr Saab, are you suffering amnesia," claimed Baghel.

To add, both the senior leaders who kept ministry of Finance with them while in power, attack each other on fiscal policies. To add, Baghel time and again has shielded loan seeking spree saying the Congress government isn’t securing loans for luxury as was the case in BJP government. We will keep securing loans for labourers –farmers, added Baghel recently.

