Hathras Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Anjula Singh Mahaur of BJP Leading at 10 AM

Live election results updates of Hathras seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 14 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Braj Mohan Rahi (SP), Sanjeev Kumar (BSP), Kuldeep Kumar Singh (INC), Anjula Singh Mahaur (BJP), Kishan Singh (AAP), Devendra Singh (SHS), Ratn Singh (PEP), Vevi Dhangar (LKD), Son Pal (JAP), Ajit Kumar (IND), Udayveer (IND), Dinesh Sai (IND), Subhash Chand (IND), Sonu Kumar (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 62.95%, which is 0.91% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Hari Shankar Mahor of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.78 Hathras (हाथरस) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Doab region and Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh. Hathras is part of Hathras Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Semi Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 28.32% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 71.59%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 398317 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,15,828 were male and 1,82,487 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Hathras in 2019 was: 846 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,12,697 eligible electors, of which 2,10,611 were male,1,73,997 female and 2 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,46,878 eligible electors, of which 1,92,916 were male, 1,53,959 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Hathras in 2017 was 229. In 2012, there were 316 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Hari Shankar Mahor of BJP won in this seat defeating Braj Mohan Rahi of BSP by a margin of 70,661 which was 29.62% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 56.1% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Genda Lal Chaudhary of BSP emerged victorious in this seat beating Rajesh Kumar of BJP by a margin of 8,673 votes which was 4.23% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BSP had a vote share of 28.88% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 78 Hathras Assembly segment of the 16. Hathras Lok Sabha constituency. Rajvir Diler of BJP won the Hathras Parliament seat defeating Ramji Lal Suman of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Hathras Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 14 contestants in the fray for this seat and 14 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 62.95%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 62.04%, while it was 59.24% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Hathras went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.78 Hathras Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 409. In 2012, there were 372 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.78 Hathras comprises of the following areas of Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh: 1 Sasni Tehsil; KC 1 Hathras, Hathras Municipal Board and Mendu Nagar Panchayat of 3 Hathras Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Hathras constituency, which are: Iglas, Koil, Chharra, Sikandra Rao, Sadabad. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Hathras is approximately 338 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Hathras is: 27°40’16.0"N 78°05’07.1"E.

