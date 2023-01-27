After senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh asked for a “report" on the 2016 surgical strikes, which the party termed as his “personal opinion,’ another leader, Rashid Alvi has raised this issue saying the government should show the video of the strikes they claimed they had.

Alvi said that he was not asking for a proof of the surgical strikes but the video that the BJP-led government said it had, and that there was nothing wrong in Digvijaya Singh asking to see it.

“We’ve confidence in our security forces but can’t trust the BJP government. The government says it has video (of the surgical strike), so what’s wrong with Digvijaya Singh asking the government to show it? We’re not asking for proof (of the strike) but the government should show the video it claims it has," he said, The Hindustan Times reported.

Alvi highlighted that “Congress has respect for the Army," and that he is only questioning the “contesting claims" made on the strikes by the BJP leaders.

Amit Shah claimed that over 300 terrorists were killed in the strike, while Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said more than 400 terrorists were killed, Alvi said.

The surigical strikes have become the latest flagpoint between the saffron and the grand old party.

This comes after Dogvijaya Singh had asked for a “report" on the 2016 surgical strikes, and the 2019 Pulwama Attack.

“Till date, no report on Pulwama was placed before Parliament. They (the government) claimed a surgical strike was carried out but didn’t show proof. They only spread lies," the Congress leader said in a video posted by news agency ANI.

Singh’s comments drew strong reactions from BJP.

BJP National Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said that the grand old party “does not believe in our brave army and repeatedly insults the army and the citizens of the country by raising such questions."

“Congress is raising questions on the valor of our defense forces, they do not trust the people who protect us," he added.

Congress also reacted to Singh’s statement saying that the party does not endorse his views, and his comments were his own.

Taking to Twitter, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, “the views expressed by senior leader Digvijaya Singh are his own and do not reflect the position of Congress. Surgical strikes were carried out before 2014 by UPA government. Congress has supported & will continue to support all military actions that are in the national interest."

