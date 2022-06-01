HC Notice On AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's Plea Against Declaring Him 'Bad Character'

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice to Delhi Police on a plea filed by Aam Aadmi Party legislator Amanatullah Khan, who approached the court challenging the Delhi Police’s order declaring him a “Bad Character."

Last month, the MLA Khan had been declared a “history-sheeter" and a “bad character" of the Jamia Nagar area by the Delhi Police due to the large number of crimes he was accused of, as per an official statement.

As per police statement, he had been previously involved in 18 cases and was declared a “bad character" of the Jamia Nagar area on March 30.

Amanatullah Khan attended the Jamia Millia Islamia but did not complete his degree, and is, thus, only educated till Class 12, as per the document.

“He started his business at Jamia Nagar and soon formed a group consisting of persons from his village and his neighbouring villages and indulged in land grabbing and illegal constructions…. Most of the cases registered against him are related to intimidation, threatening, hurt, riots, causing hindrance to duties of public servants and causing enmities between two groups and communities," the document prepared by the Jamia Nagar police station read.

Based on these involvements, Khan’s name was proposed as a “bad character" of the area so that his activities could be kept under surveillance, as per Delhi Police.

Notably, the statement came just a day after the AAP leader was arrested for allegedly rioting and obstructing South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) officials from carrying out the proposed anti-encroachment drive at the Madanpur Khadar area.

