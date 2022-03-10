Heirok Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Heirok seat in Manipur. A total of 4 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections: Thokchom Radheshyam Singh (BJP), Ningthoujam Diten Singh (NPP), Moirangthem Okendro (INC), Moirangthem Totomsana Nongshaba (RJSGP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 93.06%, which is -1.72% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Thokchom Radheshyam Singh of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.33 Heirok (हिरोक) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Valley region and Thoubal district of Manipur. Heirok is part of Outer Manipur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 74.47%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 30888 eligible electors in this Assembly segment, of which 15,276 were male and 15,611 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Heirok in 2019 was: 1,022 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 30,297 eligible electors, of which 14,859 were male,15,438 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Manipur Assembly elections, there were a total of 26,503 eligible electors, of which 12,854 were male, 13,649 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Heirok in 2017 was 92. In 2012, there were 58 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Manipur Assembly elections, Thokchom Radheshyam Singh of BJP won in this seat defeating Moirangthem Okendro of INC by a margin of 1,647 which was 5.74% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 46.63% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Moirangthem Okendro of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Nongmeikapam Sovakiran Singh of MPP by a margin of 5,771 votes which was 22.69% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 53.21% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 33 Heirok Assembly segment of the 2. Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency. Lorho S. Pfoze of NPF won the Outer Manipur Parliament seat defeating Houlim Shokhopao Mate of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Outer Manipur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 6 contestants in the fray for this seat and 3 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections from Heirok are: Thokchom Radheshyam Singh (BJP), Ningthoujam Diten Singh (NPP), Moirangthem Okendro (INC), Moirangthem Totomsana Nongshaba (RJSGP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 93.06%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 94.78%, while it was 96.02% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Heirok went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Manipur Assembly elections 2022 on Saturday, March 5, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.33 Heirok Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 38. In 2012, there were 38 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.33 Heirok comprises of the following areas of Thoubal district of Manipur:

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Manipur border Heirok constituency, which are: Wangjing Tentha, Khangabo, Thoubal, Wangkhem, Tengnoupal, Saikul, Andro. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Heirok is approximately 527 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Heirok is: 24°38’31.6"N 94°05’48.5"E.

