'He'll Carry Bat and Pad to Gujarat Too But...': Assam CM Takes Jibe at Rahul Gandhi's Election 'Habit'

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was taking part in BJP’s Gujarat political carpet-bombing, on Saturday took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his political “habit". Taking a break from the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi might visit Gujarat on Monday and campaign for next month’s Assembly election. His visit may coincide with PM Modi, who spent much more time in his poll-bound home state.

“Rahul Gandhi has a habit that I have been observing for days. If there is a cricket match in Guwahati, he will be in Gujarat. He will carry a bat and pad to Gujarat too, he will keep getting ready but won’t come to the field," said Assam CM Sarma over Rahul Gandhi not coming to Gujarat.

The two-phase Gujarat polls will be held on December 1 and 5. Votes, however, will be counted on December 8.

Commenting on Rahul Gandhi’s Sarvarkar comment, Sarma said the Congress leader has “very less historical knowledge".

Sarma, who was in Gujarat to campaign for assembly polls, added: “Maybe someone read out history for him and he didn’t read it on his own. He committed a grave sin by insulting Savarkar. I think he’ll have to pay for it politically."

Ahead of the Gujarat assembly elections, the ruling BJP is now at the peak of its campaigning and Sarma, one of the party’s star campaigners has so far addressed three rallies in the state — including the industrial town of Surat.

While he urged party workers to ensure a massive victory for the party he also put forward to them three very simple but achievable targets. Elaborating on the same Sarma told news agency ANI, “We need to ensure that there is a win for BJP in Gujarat and that too a massive one because Gujarat has always led the way for the country."

