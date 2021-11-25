Hema Malini is Old, Roads Should be as Smooth as Katrina Kaif's Cheeks, Says Rajasthan Minister

Politicians and their unpleasant comments on actresses are not new. The latest is a bizarre jibe by a newly made Rajasthan Minister at Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif. Rajasthan Minister of State Rajendra Gudha, on camera, was seen telling an officer that “roads in his villages should be as smooth as that of Katrina Kaif’s cheeks".

While addressing a public gathering in Jhunjhunu, Gudha initially told the officer that the roads should be constructed as smooth as Hema Malini’s cheeks. Then, he said that not Malini, but roads should be like Kaif’s cheeks because the former “has become old now".

He made the comparison after asking the public which actress is making waves these days. The minister then said that a road in his area should be developed similar to that of Katrina Kaif’s cheeks.

Gudha, who joined Congress from BSP, has been made Minister of State in a cabinet expansion held on Sunday.

Over a decade ago, former Bihar chief minister and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav had taken a similar comparison about making the roads of Bihar as smooth as the cheeks of Hema Malini.

