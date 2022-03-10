Hema Malini on Yogi Adityanath Returning to Power in UP: Women Are Able to Move Freely; No Corruption

As the Bharatiya Janata Party heading for a landslide victory in Uttar Pradesh, BJP MP and actress Hema Malini has hailed PM Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath for the historic performance in the Assembly elections. Yogi Adityanath is set to make history as the first Chief Minister to return to power in the state after a five-year term. It will also be the first time a party has come back to power in UP since 1985.

“It was expected but sometimes you feel like you should not be overconfident," Hema Malini told CNN-News18. “So, I was holding myself back but now that everything’s revealed it is excellent. I’m feeling so happy and I’m so thankful to Lord Krishna."

When asked what really worked in Adityanath’s favour, Hema Malini said, “Women have been provided with safety. It has been one of the most significant factors. Women were not safe in Uttar Pradesh earlier. We were hearing about all kinds of atrocities happening against women. Today, those atrocities are not there. There is no corruption. Law and order are under control. Farmers are very happy. Also, during the Covid-19 pandemic when the entire country was in mess, Yogiji controlled everything so well in UP."

Both Bahujan Samaj Party and Congress, once key players in the state, have been reduced to single digits. Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party that played a major gamble by allying with smaller parties seems to have gone wrong. While SP is set to finish second, it may not even reach 150 seats.

Pollsters had forecast an improvement in the number of seats for Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party (SP), as it dashed hopes of Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Congress whose senior member Priyanka Gandhi was seen camping in the state and rigorously campaigning for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

