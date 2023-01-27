Home » News » Politics » Hemant Soren Becomes First J'khand CM to Visit Former Maoist Hotbed 'Budha Pahad'

Hemant Soren Becomes First J'khand CM to Visit Former Maoist Hotbed 'Budha Pahad'

Hemant Soren arrived at the hilltop a little after noon, where the CRPF has now set up a camp, officials said.

Advertisement

PTI

Last Updated: January 27, 2023, 13:40 IST

Jharkhand, India

Hemant Soren is expected to launch a slew of welfare schemes in ‘Budha Pahad’ (File Photo: @JharkhandCMO)
Hemant Soren is expected to launch a slew of welfare schemes in ‘Budha Pahad’ (File Photo: @JharkhandCMO)

Hemant Soren on Friday became the first Jharkhand chief minister to visit the ‘Budha Pahad’ – once a Maoist hotbed that was freed from the red rebels’ control by security forces after over three decades – situated near the border with Chhattisgarh, officials said.

Soren arrived at the hilltop a little after noon, where the CRPF has now set up a camp, they said.

He is expected to launch a slew of welfare schemes in ‘Budha Pahad’, located around 150 km from state capital Ranchi, along the Latehar and Garhwa districts.

Security forces managed to free the area from the grip of Maoists through three special operations that were launched since the beginning of April 2022.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

A total of 14 Maoists were killed, while 590 others were either apprehended or had surrendered during these operations, the officials said.

Earlier attempts to drive out the red rebels from ‘Budha Pahad’ did not materialise due to its difficult terrain, they added.

Read all the Latest Politics News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: January 27, 2023, 13:40 IST
last updated: January 27, 2023, 13:40 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Rubina Dilaik Makes Jaws Drop With Bold Photos In Golden Dress With Plunging Neckline, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Kareena Kapoor Khan Raises Temperature In Chic Red Jumpsuit, Check Out The Diva's Most Ravishing Boss Lady Looks