Higher FDI Inflows, Stable Tax Regime, Support to Farmers: KCR Unveils Party’s National Agenda

In the first Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BSR) meeting outside Telangana on February 5, chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao unveiled his party’s strategy focusing on not just “best practices" but “next practices".

At a meeting in Nanded in Maharashtra, KCR said the country needs a new direction in the 75th year of Independence and is still struggling for basic minimum needs. “A significant chunk of our people are still workless and poor," KCR said.

The CM said his party will strengthen the country through economic, constitutional, electoral, judicial, administrative and governance reforms.

The BRS promised to introduce policies for higher FDI inflows for which it would develop Special Economic Zone (SEZ) like China, stable tax regime and bring no retrospective changes in laws. Other measures include improving Ease of Doing Business, removing restrictions on foreign investments, and resolving issues that hinder growth.

For example, removing bottlenecks by improving container handling capacity and turn-around time at ports, improving average speed on NHs and Freight traffic on rail and reducing time to get customs clearance.

KCR’s party, which has been at loggerheads with the Central government over increasing debt, said in its agenda it will re-examine the existing Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) limit and reorient the credit limits to the present day requirement.

Taking a leaf out of other countries, BRS pointed out that China had leveraged the credit from public sector banks to fund infrastructure. Many countries have more debt than their GDP: USA 106%, Japan 237%, Singapore 109%, Italy 133%.

The party also suggested that salaries/remuneration of lower-level employees such as Anganwadi workers and helpers, home guards and ASHA workers will be increased to a “dignified" level.

The BRS, which was formed with the slogan ‘Ab Ki Baar Kisaan Sarkar’ said in its agenda the farmers do not earn enough to take care of their families. Therefore, if voted to power, the party would provide them an investment support of Rs 1,00,00 per acre (@ Rs 5,000/- per crop per season for both Kharif and Rabi). The party also promised water supply to every village in the country in 5-6 years.

In the health sector, BRS proposed to take its KCR kits programme to the whole country. (Rs 12,000 for male child / Rs 13,000 for girl child + kit).

