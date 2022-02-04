Hijab Controversy: BJP, Congress Go Head-to-Head at Campuses in Coastal Karnataka's Udupi

The ruling BJP and opposition Congress have locked horns over the hijab controversy in Karnataka’s Udupi district. The issue seems to be spreading like wildfire across the coastal districts of Udupi and Dakshina Kannada, almost bringing some colleges to a halt.

To oppose some Muslim girls attending classes wearing hijab, some Hindu boys have also started attending classes wearing a saffron shawl at some colleges in these districts.

The BJP has argued that students should not be allowed to attend classes wearing any religious symbol, and that is why they had disallowed Hindu students from attending classes wearing a saffron shawl as well.

Speaking to the media, state home minister Araga Jnanendra said educational institutions were expected to be apolitical and religion neutral. “We expect all students to attend classes in school or college uniforms. All are equal and their religious identity should not be a factor at all. I request students and parents to follow school college rules," he said.

Udupi district incharge minister S Angara said it was not possible to have different rules for different religions, ruling out allowing the hijab on campus.

Some colleges witnessed scenes as some hijab-wearing Muslim girls pleaded with the school authorities to allow them to enter classrooms saying their parents will not send them to schools if they insisted on not wearing headscarves.

“We are too conservative. My parents don’t send me to college if there is a ban on hijab. I want to study. Where will I go now? The opposition to hijab will deprive us of education," said a girl student.

Opposition Congress has slammed the BJP-led government in the state for “creating hijab controversy". Former chief minister and opposition leader Siddaramaiah accused BJP and RSS leaders from coastal areas of creating the issue to milk next year’s assembly elections.

Speaking to the media, he said, “Some Muslim girls wear a hijab and attend schools and colleges. It is an old tradition. There was no controversy earlier. Fearing an electoral debacle next year, the BJP and RSS have come up with this hijab controversy. I urge CM (Basavaraj) Bommai to restore peace in campuses immediately."

According to some Congress leaders, the BJP is planning to take the issue to other parts of Karnataka in the coming weeks and months. “Coastal districts are known as Hindutva laboratories in Karnataka. They always try such things there. If it clicks, they export it to rest of the state," said another Congress leader.

The BJP government has denied involvement in the issue and has blamed “local factors" for the controversy. “We expect everyone to follow school or college rules. Government has nothing to do with it," said power, Kannada and culture minister V Sunil Kumar.

“It has now become a national issue. Even former CM of J&K Mehbooba Mufti has reacted to this. We don’t know where it all ends," said a prominent BJP leader from Udupi district.

A lone Congress MLA from Udupi and Dakshina Kannada district, UT Khader has asked the state government to intervene and immediately put an end to the tension on campuses. He has also questioned Bommai’s silence over the issue.

He alleged that some local BJP leaders were deliberately instigating Hindu boys to go to colleges wearing saffron shawls.

Some schools and colleges in coastal districts, meanwhile, have refused to budge claiming hijab and saffron shawls will not be allowed on campuses.

