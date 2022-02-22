Hijab Row LIVE Updates: Shivamogga Minister in-charge Smells Conspiracy in Bajrang Dal Man's Murder, Goa CM Links Killing to Headscarf Row

The Shivpur police have arrested a youth for staging a demonstration with scores of children in front of a school on Airport Road, demanding school authorities not to allow wearing hijab by Muslim girl students.
School principal Nirmala Rathore made it very clear that the dress code is strictly followed in the school and no student is allowed to wear hijab. On her complaint, police lodged an FIR against Himanshu Chaturvedi of Bharlai area and also arrested him.
Inspector Shivpur, S R Gautam said that Chaturvedi, along with many minor boys and girls, gathered in front of the school on Monday and started a demonstration.
The Karnataka government on Monday told the High Court that the petitioners in the Hijab case were not only seeking permission to wear the headscarf but also wanted a declaration that it becomes part of a religious sanction to bind on everyone who followed Islam. The government also reiterated Hijab is not an essential religious practice of Islam. “This is a not a case where the petitioners alone have come before the court. They are, in fact, seeking a declaration of a particular dress format to become part of a religious sanction so as to bind everyone who follows Islamic religion. That is the seriousness of the claim," state Advocate General Prabhuling Navadgi told the full bench of the High Court.
The BJP on Monday asserted that its Maduraibased election agent had only urged that a hijabclad woman voter be identified by looking at her face and never sought removal of the veil. The party would approach court against the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission for contempt since the action against the BJP agent on this matter violated a Supreme Court ruling in 2010 which outlined norms on voter identification in a polling station.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that the matter related to the hijab controversy is in court but he personally feels that a school’s dress code should be followed by people of all religions. He said ultimately it has to be decided whether the country will function on the basis of the Constitution or whims.
Shah said once the court takes a decision on the matter everyone should accept it. On the issue of implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Shah said there was no question of going back on it.
He, however, said the decision is linked to the Covid situation. It is my personal belief that people of all religions should accept the school’s dress code. And the issue is now in court, and the court is conducting its hearings on the matter. Whatever it decides should be followed by all, Shah said in an interview with Network18.
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday condemned the killing of a 26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist in Karnataka as barbaric and claimed he was targeted for supporting the campaign against wearing hijab in educational institutes in the neighbouring state. The Bajrang Dal activist, Harsha, a resident of Seegehatti in Shivamogaa district, was attacked by a group of unidentified persons on Sunday night, following which he was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries. Two persons have been arrested in connection with the murder, the Karnataka police have said.
Reacting to the incident, Sawant wrote on social media, Is the FOE (Freedom of Expression) an exclusive right of some people, who consider themselves more entitled than others? Harsha was killed by anti national, anti Hindu fundamentalists in Shivamogaa for supporting #NoToHijab #YesToUniform.The Goa CM expressed condolences to the family members of the activist.
Hijab Row LIVE Updates: Karnataka Minister-in-charge of Shivamogga district KC Narayana Gowda on Tuesday said that the incident of murder of Bajrang Dal member “cannot take place without support”. “A scuffle took place between the accused and the deceased. Three people have been arrested so far in the case and two other accused will be apprehended,” he said.
Sawant further said, Harsha was a Nationalist. I condemn this barbaric act. My deepest sympathies are with the family members and friends.
