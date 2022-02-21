Home » News » Politics » Hijab Row: My Personal Belief That All Religions Must Accept School Dress Code, Amit Shah Tells News18 in Exclusive Interview

Hijab Row: My Personal Belief That All Religions Must Accept School Dress Code, Amit Shah Tells News18 in Exclusive Interview

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during an exclusive interview to Network18 Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi. (Photo Credit: News18)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah during an exclusive interview to Network18 Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi. (Photo Credit: News18)

Ultimately, it has to be decided whether the country will function on the Constitution or whims, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in an exclusive interview to Network18 Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi.

News Desk| News18.com
February 21, 2022

Amid the raging Hijab controversy in Karnataka, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has told Network18 in an exclusive interview that he personally believes all religions must adhere to school dress codes.

Speaking to Network18 Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi, Amit Shah said: “It is my personal belief that people of all religions should accept the school’s dress code. And the issue is now in court, and the court is conducting its hearings on the matter. Whatever it decides should be followed by all," the Home Minister said.

Petitions filed against the ban on hijab are sub-judice in the Karnataka High Court, which in an interim order has asked students not to wear any religious clothing until it delivers a verdict.

“Ultimately, it has to be decided whether the country will function on the Constitution or whims. My personal belief only remains until the court makes a decision. And once the court makes a decision, then I should accept it, and everyone should accept it. But, I still personally believe that every student should function according to the dress code and uniform mandated by the school," Shah told Network18.

Asked about the involvement of Campus Front of India on the issue, Amit Shah said: “These people may have their active involvement, but I’ll just say that their intentions will not come to fruition. The people of India will accept the court’s judgement once it comes."

The controversy had flared up on February 19 in Karnataka when girls in many parts of the state were denied entry into their respective educational institutions as they arrived in hijabs despite the interim court order. According to a report in news agency PTI, 15 Muslim girls were booked in Tumakuru and 58 students were suspended in Shivamogga for staging demonstrations outside their colleges.

February 21, 2022