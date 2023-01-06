Himachal CM Sukhu in Delhi to Put Final Touches to Ministers' List, Cabinet Likely to be Formed on Jan 7

The much-awaited expansion of the Himachal Pradesh cabinet led by Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is likely to take place on January 7 even as the chief minister arrived in Delhi on Thursday, the second time in four days, to put the final touches to his list of ministers.

Party sources said Sukhu left for Delhi in the afternoon and was expected to discuss probables for cabinet induction with the Congress high command. He is expected to return to Dharamsala for the last day of the session and the cabinet formation is expected to be on Saturday (January 7).

After the CM and his deputy Mukesh Agnihotri took oath, 10 cabinet berths were lying vacant. The sources said in the first phase, eight cabinet ministers were likely to take oath.

A month has passed since the results of the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections were declared, but the cabinet berths have remained vacant. The delay in forming the new cabinet caused much unrest among party leaders.

Besides, the opposition has also targeted the new government for rescinding decisions taken by the previous BJP-led government’s cabinet without even forming a new one of its own. Former CM and now leader of opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday targeted the current government during the winter session for de-notifying 900 offices and institutions opened by the previous government without even taking them to the cabinet.

Sukhu has also announced that some of the promises by his party before the elections, like the Old Pension Scheme and Rs 1,500 per month to all women in the state, will be implemented in the first full cabinet. Among those names doing the rounds for the first-phase inclusion are senior MLA Harshavardhan Chauhan from Shillai, Dhani Ram Shandil from Solan district, Jagat Negi from Kinnaur, Ghumarwin MLA Rajesh Dharmani, Sudhir Sharma from Kangra, Jawali MLA Chander Kumar, Rohit Thakur from Jubbal Kotkhai, Shimla MLA Vikramaditya Singh, Lahaul Spiti MLA Ravi Thakur, Kullu and Sunder Singh Thakur.

