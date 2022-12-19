Home » News » Politics » Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Tests Covid Positive

Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Tests Covid Positive

The Chief Minister had joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan on December 16

Advertisement

News18.com

Last Updated: December 19, 2022, 12:15 IST

Shimla, India

A spokesman for the state government said the Chief Minister was scheduled to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital (Image: PTI)
A spokesman for the state government said the Chief Minister was scheduled to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital (Image: PTI)

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was tested Covid-19 positive in New Delhi on Monday.

A spokesman for the state government said the Chief Minister was scheduled to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital. The meeting has been postponed after the development.

He said the Chief Minister is asymptomatic and as a precautionary measure has quarantined himself and all his engagements have been postponed.

The Chief Minister had joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan on December 16.

Read all the Latest Politics News here

Follow us on

first published: December 19, 2022, 12:15 IST
last updated: December 19, 2022, 12:15 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+12PHOTOS

Nora Fatehi, Kiara Advani, Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Neena Gupta Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+10PHOTOS

Ananya Panday In White Chiffon Saree Is A Sight For Sore Eyes, Check Out The Diva's Most Glorious Ethnic Wear Looks