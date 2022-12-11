Himachal, Gujarat Govt Formation LIVE Updates: Sukhvinder Sukhu to Take Oath as Himachal CM Today, CM Patel's Swearing-in Event Tomorrow

Last Updated: December 11, 2022, 08:09 IST
New Delhi, India
Expressing gratitude to the Gandhi family, Himachal Pradesh designated Chief Minister and Congress leader Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday said the government would work for the development of the state.
“Our government will bring change. We will work for the development of Himachal Pradesh," Sukhu, who started his political career at the age of 18, told the media in his first statement after being named the new Chief Minister.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister-designate Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu is considered close to senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Anand Sharma who was part of G-23 at a time.
As per a report by IANS, the Congress high command, in naming Sukhu, has also pacified Sharma, who is considered a rival to the Virbhadra Singh family, and it may pave way for Sharma to get elected in the Rajya Sabha from Himachal Pradesh, his home state.
Gujarat caretaker Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Saturday met Governor Acharya Devvrat and staked a claim to form a government after he was elected as the leader of the BJP legislative party, two days after the party won a record mandate in the state elections.
Patel reached Raj Bhavan soon after he was elected as the leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislative party at a meeting earlier in the day. Gujarat BJP chief CR Paatil accompanied Patel to Raj Bhavan.
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who was named the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, after a Congress Legislative Party meeting, thanked the party high command after the announcement. “I thank the high command for giving me this opportunity… We will fulfil our promises." He further said, “People have given us a clear mandate… Give us some time and we will take some decisions which will be beneficial for every one. Decisions will be taken after consulting youngsters and all Himachalis."
Himachal Pradesh congress unit president Pratibha Singh said she welcomes the Congress high command’s decision after the party named Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu as the new Chief Minister of the hill state and the Deputy Chief Minister position to Mukesh Agnihotri. “I congratulate Sukhu Saheb and Mukesh Agnihotri ji," she said.
The swearing-in ceremony of the new Government in Himachal will be attended by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, leader Rahul Gandhi and AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, announced MP and senior leader K C Venugopal. The Congress picked Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu as the next Himachal Pradesh chief minister and Mukesh Agnihotri as his deputy.
The new Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister will be sworn in on December 11, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said on Saturday. The veteran leader, who is on a maiden visit to his home town of Kalaburagi, after taking over as the AICC chief, urged the Karnataka Congress leaders and workers to work with unity to bring the party to power in the state, which will go to polls by April-May 2023.
“We have won in Himachal Pradesh by giving a 10-point programme. We have won there with a good majority. Tomorrow there is a swearing-in ceremony there. That’s the reason I had gone out to discuss with our senior leaders," Kharge said.
Addressing a mega gathering here, he said after discussion with everyone we have decided to have a swearing-in ceremony for the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister tomorrow. “It (Himachal Pradesh) like victory should repeat in Karnataka also, everyone should join hands and march forward…. I want Congress party and the Congress government here," he added.
Son of a road transport corporation driver, Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu had a modest beginning and used to run a milk counter at Chhota Shimla in his early days. He was the general secretary of the state unit of the Congress-affiliated National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) and later became the president of the student body. He did his MA and LLB from Himachal Pradesh University and was elected twice as councillor of Shimla Municipal Corporation.
He won the assembly election for the first time in 2003 from Nadaun, retained the seat in 2007 but was defeated in 2012 and won again in 2017 and 2022 “I express my gratitude to Sonia Gandhi ji, Priyanka Gandhi ji and Rahul Gandhi ji and Kharge ji for giving me this responsibility and thank the people of the state for their support," the chief minister-designate said.
Two days after the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) registered a thumping win in the Gujarat assembly elections, Bhupendra Patel met Governor Acharya Devvrat at Raj Bhavan and staked claim to form a government. He is all set to assume the Chief Minister post for a second term, and will take the oath on Monday. Several newly-elected MLAs of the BJP will also join him. READ MORE
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was chosen as the 15th chief minister of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, a mark of his dedication to the Congress for 40 years now. Having won from the Nadaun assembly constituency in Hamirpur since 2003, the 58-year-old has been a known critic and opponent of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh. He will take oath on Sunday at 11 am along with his deputy and five-time MLA Mukesh Agnihotri. READ MORE
Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma on Saturday congratulated Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on his selection as the next chief minister of Himachal Pradesh, saying he was grateful that the party leadership has taken a “democratic decision" and chosen one who has risen through the ranks.
The Congress on Saturday announced that Sukhu, who headed the party’s campaign committee in Himachal Pradesh, will be the next chief minister. READ MORE
Himachal & Gujarat Govt Formation LIVE Updates: Ending nearly two days of high drama, The Congress leadership Saturday named Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu as the 15th Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh. Announcing the high commands’ decision, the Congress, during a meeting of the CLP in Shimla on Saturday said Mukesh Agnihotri has been appointed as Deputy Chief Minister.
The new Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister will swear in on Sunday, said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday. Senior leaders including party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will attend the ceremony at 11 am.
The party’s central observers announced the election of 58-year-old Sukhu as the Congress legislature party leader after the meeting of MLAs on Saturday evening here following days of intense lobbying by aspirants including Pratibha Singh, the state unit chief and wife of late party stalwart Virbhadra Singh.
Sukhu, a four-time MLA and chairman of the Congress’ state election campaign committee, along with party’s central observers, Pratibha Singh and other leaders called on Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and staked claim to form the government.
“I am from a humble background and started my political career from the grassroots at the age of 17… I am here to win the hearts and fulfil all the poll promises made by the Congress,” Sukhu, who had been a known detractor of Virbhadra Singh, told reporters, and thanked the party and the Gandhi family for their support.
In Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel will continue as the Chief Minister for a second straight term with the newly-elected MLAs of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) electing him as leader of the legislative party on Saturday.
After the meeting, Patel met Governor Acharya Devvrat at Raj Bhavan and staked claim to form a government, two days after the BJP won a record mandate in the Assembly elections by winning 156 out of the total 182 seats. The Governor invited Patel to form government and take oath at 2 pm on Monday.
Patel will take oath as the 18th chief minister of Gujarat at a function at the Helipad ground near the new secretariat in Gandhinagar on December 12.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with the chief ministers of other BJP-ruled states would attend the swearing-in function, party sources said.
Meanwhile, hectic consultations were underway for picking ministers of the new government.
Patel and state BJP chief C R Paatil flew to Delhi in the evening and were expected to hold consultations with the top leadership of the party including prime minister Modi, Shah and BJP chief J P Nadda.
MLAs Kanu Desai, Raghavji Patel, Rishikesh Patel, Harsh Sanghavi, Shankar Chaudhary, Purnesh Modi, Manisha Vakil and Raman Patkar are among those expected to be inducted in the ministry. The BJP would try to balance caste and regional representations while picking ministers, party sources said.
Addressing a press conference after the legislative party meeting at the state BJP headquarters ‘Kamalam’, Bhupendra Patel said the implementation of promises made in the manifesto, including a Uniform Civil Code, will be the priority of his government.
“The newly-elected MLAs met today at ‘Kamalam’ where the proposal to name Bhupendra Patel as chief minister of Gujarat was unanimously approved,” the BJP said in a statement.
Patel’s name was proposed by MLA Kanu Desai and supported by Shankar Chaudhary, Purnesh Modi, Manisha Vakil, Raman Patkar and the party’s chief whip Pankaj Desai.
Senior BJP leaders Rajnath Singh, B S Yediyurappa and Arjun Munda were present at the meeting as the party’s central observers.
Patel, 60, resigned as chief minister along with his entire cabinet on Friday to pave the way for the formation of a new government following the election results.
A low-profile leader and the first from the Kadva Patidar sub-group to become CM, Patel had replaced Vijay Rupani in September 2021
