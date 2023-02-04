Less than two months after the Congress edged it out in the Himachal Pradesh assembly polls, the state BJP unit is planning to galvanise its cadre with street protests against the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu government over several issues including the closure of over 600 public institutions.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is holding its three-day state executive meeting in Una which is aimed at finalising several programmes to corner the two-month-old Congress government in Himachal Prdesh.

BJP state president Suresh Kashyap said that the protests will be launched at the assembly segment level, followed by “Halla Bol" rallies at the district level, adding that the decision has been taken at the meetings of the core committee and party office-bearers during the past two days.

“The Congress government has increased VAT on essential items, thereby hiking the price of one litre of diesel by Rs 3 and a litre of edible oil by Rs 6. Rahul Gandhi has recently undertaken a yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, cursing the union government for inflation, but here, his own party has been responsible for increasing inflation," said Kashyap.

He alleged that the implementation of schemes like Ayushman Bharat and Himcare are suffering since the Congress government took over.

The BJP leader also took up the issue of the continuing truckers’ strike at two cement plants owned by the Adani Group, which he claimed had hit the livelihood of thousands of families. “The Congress government is doing nothing to break the deadlock," alleged Kashyap.

He said a political resolution will also be passed against the state government on these issues at the meeting of the party’s working committee.

The BJP state president said discussions will also be held on the strategy and planning for the coming Lok Sabha elections. “Also, implementation of the policies and programmes of the party high command will be discussed. As the BJP is going in for large-scale digitisation, management and verification of workers’ data, we will have discussions on that as well," said Kashyap.

On the question of introspection for the party’s defeat in the assembly elections, Kashyap said there were different reasons on different seats and that introspection at the mandal level has been done already.

