3 Days After Voting Through Postal Ballot, India's 1st Voter Dies at 106; Himachal to Give Full State Honour

Independent India’s first voter, 106-year-old Shyam Saran Negi, died on Saturday morning at his native place in Kalpa in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district. On Wednesday, exercising his right to franchise for the last time, Negi had voted for the 34th time for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections through a postal ballot at his residence in Kalpa.

Confirming the news of Negi’s demise, Kinnaur district commissioner Hussain Sadiq said he will be cremated with full state honour.

Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur expressed his grief on the demise of 106-year-old Negi. “Saddened to hear the news of the demise of Shyam Saran Negi Ji, the first voter of independent India and who belonged to Kinnaur," the Chief Minister said in a tweet.

Advertisement

According to Negi’s son, CP Negi, his father was unwell for a long time and breathed his last around 3 am today.

Born in July 1917, Negi was a teacher by profession and was popularly known as Master Shyam Saran. He voted for the first time in 1951 in the general elections of India, and since then Negi has voted in every election without missing an opportunity. He had voted through a postal ballot for the first time on Wednesday.

After casting his vote on Wednesday, Negi has urged every citizen to vote for strengthening the democratic set-up. “The young voters should consider their duty to vote and contribute to strengthening the nation. We should feel proud of our voting right as it helps in choosing the right representative to lead the nation," he had said.

Negi, who had cast his vote in every Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha and all local bodies right after 1951, was made an election icon of Himachal Pradesh in 2014.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest Politics News here