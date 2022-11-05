Himachal Pradesh Assembly Polls: Congress Promises Jobs for Youth, Rs 1,500 Per Month for Women | Read Full Manifesto Here

With just a week left for voting, Congress released its election manifesto- “Himachal, Himachliyat Aur Hum"- for the November 12 Vidhan Sabha polls, on Saturday. Divulging the contents of the manifesto, Congress’ chairman of Manifesto Committee Dhani Ram Shandil said the party has made an attempt to address issues like price rise, unemployment and matters concerning employees.

The main highlights of the manifesto include the restoration of the old pension scheme and the filing of one lakh jobs in the first Cabinet meeting if the party is voted to power in the state.

Here are 10 poll guarantees of the Congress in Himachal Pradesh:

▶️Congress promised to revive the old pension scheme in the state.

▶️Party promised employment opportunities for 5 lakh youth.

▶️Congress promises to provide Rs Rs 1,500 per month compensation to women in the state.

▶️It promises 300 units of free electricity to the people of the state.

▶️Congress says farmers will be given the opportunity to decide the cost of fruit produce.

▶️Party promises a start-up fund of Rs 680 crores for the youth.

▶️Congress govt will open four English medium schools in every legislative assembly region of the state.

▶️Party promises free medical treatment in every village through mobile clinics.

▶️Congress said its government will buy 10 litres of milk from dairy farmers daily.

▶️Party promises the cow dung cakes will be purchased at Rs 2 per kilogram.

Banking on the anti-incumbency factor, the party urged voters not to reelect the BJP in the state.

Shandil said the BJP has failed to live up to the expectations of the people in the state and has not fulfilled the promises made five years ago. “The Congress has a tradition of fulfilling all its promises. We are not like the BJP, who make promises but later term them as ‘jumla’ as don’t fulfill their promises," he said.

Party also promised that citizens above 75 years of age will be given a special social security pension.

Others present at the party’s poll manifesto release included Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, AICC in-charge for Himachal Rajeev Shukla, former PCC chief Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and AICC secretaries Tejinder Pal Bittu and Manish Chatrath.

