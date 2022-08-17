Himachal Pradesh Assembly Polls: Free, Quality Education to Every Child in Govt Schools, Promises AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday announced “guaranteed free education" to every child in Himachal Pradesh if voted to power in the upcoming assembly elections. The party, which has popularised many such subsidised government schemes in Delhi, is looking to create a space for itself in the politics of the hill state.

At a meeting of AAP workers and supporters in state capital Shimla, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia made the first of the electoral promises. It promised that every child in the state will be given free and quality education at government-run schools. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann also attended the meeting.

Giving other education-related guarantees, Sisodia said all schools will be made excellent on the lines of such schools Delhi, and that private schools will not be allowed to illegally increase the fee. He further said temporary teachers will be made regular, teachers’ vacant posts will be filled up and they will not get any non-teaching work.

Advertisement

The AAP is currently in power in neighbouring Punjab and Delhi. The party has already launched its campaign in the state with party convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal conducting some road shows. The party, among other issues, was targeting what it alleges “a failed education system" in the state so as to take on the Jai Ram Thakur-led government. The party also carried out a “video campaign" highlighting the “poor condition" of schools in the state.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here