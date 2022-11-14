Elections 2022 LIVE: Last Day To File Nominations For MCD Polls Today; Rahul Gandhi To Campaign in Gujarat on Nov 22

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday took a jibe at Gandhi wondering if he had been kept away from campaigning in Himachal as a “political strategy.” “We have to understand whether it was part of a strategy that Rahul Gandhi was kept away from elections on the pretext of the Bharat Jodo Yatra or whether it was a political move,” Thakur said.

As the crucial Himachal Pradesh assembly went for a single-phase voting on Saturday, it registered a record voter turnout at 75.6 per cent, according to data available with state poll authorities on Sunday. The state continued to receive postal ballots after physical voting ended.

More women came out to vote at 76.8 per cent as compared to 72.4 per cent men. The third gender poll percentage was 68.4 per cent. The highest polling percentage of 85.25 per cent was reported from the Doon assembly constituency and Shimla assembly constituency had percentage at 62.53.

The high octane assembly poll is a crucial test for the BJP which is hoping to beat precedent and return to power while the Congress has urged voters to go by tradition of voting out the incumbent.

Meanwhile, the Congress has complained to the Election Commission against carrying of EVMs in private vehicles which is in violation of the rules.

In a complaint to the Chief Election Officer, Himachal, the Legal and Human Rights Department of the state Congress said the EVM machines have been seen to be carried to their stations (strong rooms) in unauthorised private vehicles.

MCD Elections 2022

Monday is the last day of filing nomination for the high-stakes Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections. A large number of candidates of the three major parties — the AAP, BJP and Congress — are expected to file their nominations today.

A former AAP councillor Haseeb-ul-Hasan, allegedly unhappy over not getting a ticket to the upcoming MCD polls, climbed a transmission tower near Delhi’s Shastri Park Metro Station on Saturday. He also claimed that that the party leaders had “sold” the tickets for Rs 2 crore to 3 crore.

Naming Atishi, Durgesh Pathak and Sanjay Singh, Hasan alleged that they took his original documents on the pretext of fielding him in the polls but refused to hand them back.

Reacting to the incident, AAP said that Hasan was a “dedicated, loyal and hardworking worker” and that it “sympathises” with all such members who could not get a ticket for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections.

Meanwhile, the Delhi BJP unit is reportedly questioning the party leadership over the choice of candidates for the civic body polls here, with many party workers and leaders registering their protest and ‘threatening’ to withdraw support.

This comes as the party had on Saturday released its first list of 232 candidates for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections with the nominees including 126 women, three Muslims, seven Sikhs and nine former mayors, according to a party statement. It said that the remaining 18 candidates will be announced later.

The 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) goes to polls on December 4 and the counting of votes will take place on December 7.

Gujarat Elections 2022

Congress on Sunday released two lists of 39 candidates for the Gujarat Assembly elections, fielding Jignesh Mevani from the Vadgam constituency. The party first released its fifth list with six candidates including Manhar Patel from Botad in place of Ramesh Mer. Later in the evening, it released a list of 33 candidates, taking the total number of candidates declared so far to 142.

In other news, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said there is a strong anti-incumbency wave against BJP in Gujarat and voters will “teach them a lesson” in the upcoming assembly polls.

“Once upon a time, roads were in a good condition there, now they are not. Students are neither getting jobs nor are they being given employment opportunities. Even if they get jobs, their salaries are low. Employees are unhappy. There is a lot of fear among people in Gujarat,” Gehlot said.

