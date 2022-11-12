Himachal Pradesh Election 2022 Voting LIVE Updates: Single-phase Polling on 68 Seats from 8 am; All Eyes on Key Contenders for CM Post

Last Updated: November 12, 2022, 07:08 IST
New Delhi, India
Himachal Pradesh Election 2022 Voting LIVE Updates: The big day is here as Himachal Pradesh goes to polling today. The voting for assembly election 2022 is set to begin at 8 and will continue till 5 pm. About 30,000 security personnel including 67 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and over 11,500 state police personnel will be deployed to peacefully conduct Saturday’s (November 12) voting. Read More
Describing it as a “record", the Election Commission said close to 11 lakh litres of liquor, freebies worth Rs 65 crore and Rs 17.84 crore in cash meant to induce voters have been seized from poll-bound Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. In the hill state, there had been a five-fold increase in seizures as compared to the 2017 assembly polls, the EC added.
The seizures in Himachal Pradesh are significant, amounting to Rs 50.28 crore as compared to Rs 9.03 crore five years ago, marking more than a five-fold increase, the EC said. Giving details, it said Rs 17.18 crore in cash, liquor worth Rs 17.5 crore, drugs worth Rs 1.2 crore and freebies worth Rs 41 lakh were seized in Himachal Pradesh till November 10.
In the past 55 years, only 40 women have made it to the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, and since 1967, the numbers never crossed 10% of the total strength of the House, official numbers analysed by CNN-News18 show.
In 1967, when women entered the poll battle in the state, with two women in the fray, none made it to the House, the Election Commission (EC) data shows. At least 206 women have contested the assembly polls in the state since 1967 and of these, just 40 made it to the house – around 20%. On the other hand, over 50% – 105 – have lost their deposits in the polls, the EC data shows.
The 68-member assembly saw the highest number of women elected to the House in 1998, when six women won the polls, data from the EC shows. Barring 2007, when five women were elected, and 1998, the House has seen less than five women elected in each election.
In the high-stakes Himachal Pradesh assembly elections, over 50 per cent candidates are crorepatis. The Congress, which is pinning its hopes on anti-incumbency, has close to 90 per cent crorepati candidates as compared to 82 per cent crorepati nominees in the ruling BJP that is gunning for a comeback. This means 61 Congress and 56 BJP candidates are crorepatis.
According to a report the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR), 55 per cent (226) of the 412 candidates fighting the polls are in the crorepati list. Not only this, some of these crorepati candidates even have criminal charges against them. Topping the list of crorepatis, however, is a candidate of the BJP despite a higher number of Congress candidates in the rich list.
The ADR report stated that the Aam Aadmi Party, meanwhile, has 52 per cent candidates in this category. The party has fielded candidates on 67 out of a total of 68 assembly constituencies and has 35 crorepati nominees.
Out of over 200 crorepati candidates, 66 are facing criminal charges. Rakesh Singha of the CPI(M) from Theog seat is facing maximum number of criminal cases at 30, while his fellow party leader Kuldip Singh Tanwar from Kasumapti seat in Shimla district is also facing 20 cases. Virbhadra’s son Vikramaditya is facing 11 criminal cases.
The Punjab government announced on Friday a special holiday for employees who are voters of Himachal Pradesh due to the polling for the assembly election in the hill state.
If any of the government officials or employees who are working in Punjab government offices, boards, corporations and educational institutions, and is a voter in Himachal Pradesh, the person can avail special holiday on Saturday by presenting a voter card to the authority, according to an official spokesperson. This leave will not be deducted from their leave account. A paid holiday has been declared for all the persons who are voters in Himachal Pradesh and working in any business, trade, industrial undertaking or any other establishment in Punjab, the spokesperson said.
Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, former CM Virbhadhra Singh’s son Vikramaditya Singh and former BJP chief Satpal Singh Satti will be among some prominent candidates running for elections in 68 constituencies across the state.
The state will witness over 55 lakh voters decide the fate of Himachal Pradesh. A total of 1,21,409 voters are above the age of 80, including 1,136 centenarians. Of the total voters, 28,54,945 are male and 27,37,845 female voters in the state, which saw a polling percentage of 75.57 per cent in the 2017 assembly polls. This is up from 73.5 per cent polling in the 2012 assembly polls. There are only 24 women candidates in the fray this time, against 19 in 2017 and 34 in the 2012 assembly polls.
All the contesting parties made several efforts till the very last moment. BJP president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Smriti Irani and Anurag Thakur held a series of poll meetings apart from public outreach while the opposition Congress principally banked on general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
The hilly state will go to polls at 8 am on Saturday and will continue till 5:30 pm. Currently, the ruling BJP holds 43 states. The Election Commission has set up a total of 7,884 polling stations, including three auxiliary polling stations in far-flung areas. Of these, 789 are vulnerable booths, and 397 are critical ones. The EC has also set up its highest booth in Tashigang, Kaza in Spiti area of Lahaul Spiti district at a height of 15,256 feet that would cater to 52 voters.
Besides BJP, AAP and Congress, other parties contesting the polls are the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India (CPI), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and Rashtriya Devbhumi Party (RDP). The BJP, Congress, and AAP are contesting on all 68 seats, while CPIM is fighting on 11, CPI 1, BSP 53, and RDP 29.
From the ‘all guns blazing’ campaign of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led by its star campaigner PM Narendra Modi to the Congress banking on anti-incumbency, interspersed with a virtually mute Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the heat of the Himachal polls has virtually cut through the snow peaks of the hill state. READ MORE
As the states goes to polling, the ruling BJP is hoping for an encore on the back of its development agenda, while the opposition Congress is urging voters to go by the four-decade old tradition of voting out incumbents. More than 55 lakh voters in the hill state will decide the fate of 412 candidates, including Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, former CM Virbhadra Singh’s son Vikramaditya Singh and former BJP chief Satpal Singh Satti. Aam Adami Party (AAP) too hopes to create a mark in the state and is contesting on all 68 seats.
Besides these three parties, parties like Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India (CPI) and Rashtriya Devbhumi Party (RDP) are in the fray. BJP brought star campaigners like Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party chief Jagat Prakash Nadda and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the polls. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also campaigned in the hill state.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra too hit the ground along with other top leaders of the party including Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. Today’s polls also carry much significance for JP Nadda since Himachal Pradesh is his native state.
Voting is all set to take place on all the 68 Assembly seats of the state, the majority of which (44) had come in the BJP’s bag in the 2017 Assembly polls, with Congress being restricted to just 21 seats.
The voters need to carry their Electors Photo Identity Cards (EPIC) and show it at the polling booth. They may also carry one ID besides their photo voter slips. According to the Election Commission, a total of 55,92,828 electors of which 27,37,845 are women, 28,54,945 men and 38 were third-gender, will decide the fate of the candidates.
This time, the representation of woman candidates is 24. The state, which has seen the power alternate between the BJP and Congress over the past several elections, will go to the polls on Saturday. While the BJP has expressed confidence in returning to power on the basis of the performance of state and central governments and its vision for the state, the Congress is hoping that some of its electoral promises will be a major draw among the electorate.
About 50,000 government employees are on poll duty. Of the 7881 polling stations, 981 are critical and 901 have been categorised as vulnerable. Chask Bhatori of Bharmour Tribal AC of Chamba district is one such polling station where the polling party has to walk 14 km to reach. As many as 55,92,828 electors are eligible to vote in the polls, which includes 67,559 service electors and 22 NRIs.
Of the total eligible electors, 27,37,845 are female, 28,54,945 are male and 38 belong to the third gender. As many as 1.93 lakh voters are between 18-19 years of age. Teams from the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF), comprising of 800 personnel, have also been put on standby.
A state disaster management plan has been prepared, along with plans for district disaster management, as per the instruction of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO). The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has deployed teams from the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF), comprising 50 personnel each, in the tribal-dominated Lahaul & Spiti and Chamba districts for quick response in the event of any untoward incidents or natural calamities.
Ten personnel each of the NDRF and SDRF have been deployed at the district headquarters of Chamba and Pangi. Besides, 10 NDRF personnel each have also been posted at the district headquarters of Lahaul-Spiti, Kaza and Udaipur. The poll panel has also set up a total of 7,881 polling stations for the assembly elections. Kangra district has a maximum of 1,625 polling stations while the Lahaul-Spiti district has the least at 92.
The Punjab government announced on Friday a special holiday for employees who are voters of Himachal Pradesh due to the polling for the assembly election in the hill state.
If any of the government officials or employees who are working in Punjab government offices, boards, corporations and educational institutions, and is a voter in Himachal Pradesh, the person can avail special holiday on Saturday by presenting a voter card to the authority, according to an official spokesperson. This leave will not be deducted from their leave account. A paid holiday has been declared for all the persons who are voters in Himachal Pradesh and working in any business, trade, industrial undertaking or any other establishment in Punjab, the spokesperson said.
The decision has been taken under sub section-1 of Section 135-B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.
Read all the Latest Politics News here